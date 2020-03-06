"I'm making all these screams, they don't care,quot; – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – They work hard to make sure children arrive and leave school safely, but a crossing guard in North Dallas says work is becoming increasingly dangerous.

Thomas Mays, 69, says he is witnessing a lot of distracted driving at the intersection of Arapaho and Nedra Way near Prestonwood Elementary School.

He wants drivers to know that he not only puts him at risk, but also young students.

"I'm making all these screams!" Mays said. "Do not care!"

He has worked at the intersection for seven years and has helped hundreds of children cross six lanes of traffic without stop signs or stop lights in Arapaho.

He said that sometimes it is impossible to cross because drivers go beyond the speed limit of the school zone of 20 miles per hour, breaking the law.

"It says 20 mph school zone, 35 regulars," he said. “These people make 70! They act like in LBJ or George Bush!

"I see him all the time," said a mother who took her daughter to Prestonwood Elementary. "It's sad. My husband and I were thinking of contacting someone. I know everyone is in a hurry all the time, but just take the time to slow down."

They want to see a greater application, a four-way stop or traffic lights.

"Everyone needs to take a step forward because we are here risking our lives so that their children cross the street, so they should be able to step forward and help us," Mays said.