"I'm gutted,quot;: an institution closes and tests the Australian media

The Australian Associated Press said this week that it will close its doors in June, ending an 85-year history in which the national news organization became known for its fair coverage and rapid response to the latest news.
In a country that already has one of the most concentrated media markets in the world, where partisan agendas often blur the line between opinion and news, the closing news was another blow to Transparency and responsibility.
The A.A.P. Founded in 1935 by Rupert Murdoch's father, Keith Murdoch, and co-ownership of News Corp Australia, Nine Entertainment and Seven West Media, it provided a service similar to international cable services such as The Associated Press and Reuters, except that it was extremely local.
Its journalists archive hundreds of stories a day about breaking news, sports and politics, allowing subscribers to republish content on their own platforms.
The closing of the service at the end of June, which will lead to more than 180 losses of editorial jobs and fewer concerts for hundreds of contractors and freelancers, means fewer eyes and less scrutiny in court; fewer articles that connect the points between policy makers and the daily life of small communities; and fewer photographs that amount to a first visual draft of the story.
To some extent, it reflects a wider selection of smaller media players, which is also happening in the United States (with The New York Times itself, according to our new media columnist), but the reaction of Australian journalists has been especially intense.
Media observers across the country were surprised by the news and many set aside the competition to pay tribute to the news agency.
Journalists across the country he held posters outside his newsrooms asking that the decision be revoked.
Criticisms of the closing of the A.A.P. He said it was a blow to democracy and the public interest and questioned how the service could be replaced.
"I think it is the biggest single interruption for Australian media since the digital revolution began," said Denis Muller, principal investigator at the Center for Advanced Journalism at the University of Melbourne. "For the public, they were an invisible source of news."
The impact, he added, would be greater in rural and regional areas.
Even lawmakers intervened, at least with words. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was "a matter of real concern." Anthony Albanese, the opposition leader, said the absence of A.A.P. would leave the public "less informed."
None of them suggested that the government would do something to help A.A.P. or journalism in general. At the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the main public broadcaster, government funding cuts are expected to generate more than 100 layoffs or layoffs.
In the case of A.A.P., Campbell Reid, president of the organization, said the shareholders made the decision to close the agency because the business had become unsustainable. The points of sale that paid for the service were reduced or paid less. Free online content made competition difficult. None of the biggest players felt it was worth saving as their own income declined.
"This is a decision based entirely on vested interests and without any consideration for the public interest," said Muller.
The agency's distribution business, Medianet, and its media analysis business, Mediaverse, will go on sale. Its editorial service, PageMasters, will close in August.
"I am upset about what it means for journalism," said Scott Bailey, who has reported sports for the A.A.P. For four years. On Tuesday, Mr. Bailey said he saw the news announcement and called his wife to tell him before finishing a story.
"Everyone in the company continued working that day," he said. "I was quite gutted."
