The Australian Associated Press said this week that it will close its doors in June, ending an 85-year history in which the national news organization became known for its fair coverage and rapid response to the latest news.

In a country that already has one of the most concentrated media markets in the world, where partisan agendas often blur the line between opinion and news, the closing news was another blow to Transparency and responsibility.

The A.A.P. Founded in 1935 by Rupert Murdoch's father, Keith Murdoch, and co-ownership of News Corp Australia, Nine Entertainment and Seven West Media, it provided a service similar to international cable services such as The Associated Press and Reuters, except that it was extremely local.

Its journalists archive hundreds of stories a day about breaking news, sports and politics, allowing subscribers to republish content on their own platforms.