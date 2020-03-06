Huntington Beach BMX cyclist Tyler Kanarr dies after a strange accident at Vans Skatepark in Orange – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Vans Skatepark in Orange remained closed on Friday after the Huntington Beach BMX rider Tyler Kanarr died from an injury he suffered late last month.

Authorities confirmed that Kanarr, 25, died on February 25 after a strange accident at the popular skatepark.

%MINIFYHTMLebb8f0c5841e14da99c756fc5075494c11% %MINIFYHTMLebb8f0c5841e14da99c756fc5075494c12%

"There was apparent damage to a roof-level beam, where it looked like the bike had hit," said Deputy Chief Robert Stefano of the Orange Fire Department. "There were broken and fluorescent crystals on the floor and the injuries were consistent with those of hitting what appeared to be a fluorescent bulb in the neck."

Firefighters said that when they arrived at the skatepark, which is just across the street from the ICU trauma center, witnesses had wrapped shirts around his neck to try to stop the bleeding.

It was not immediately clear what led to the accident, although firefighters and paramedics said they did everything possible to save the man.

"The injuries were significant enough where he lost a lot of blood at the scene, as well as on the way to the hospital," Stefano said.

The coroner confirmed that Kanarr died as a result of blood loss due to a laceration in the neck.

Kanarr's Instagram feed is full of videos of him doing jumps and stunts on his BMX bike throughout Southern California, with comments that celebrate his abilities. But during the past week, those same followers posted messages of mourning.

"Rest, man, thanks for always taking care of me while growing up," one person wrote.

The YouTube video shows the inside of the skatepark located inside The Outlets at Orange, the company's first skatepark. An employee who answered the phone in the closed location said he had no information on when he would reopen.

Kanarr's family said they had hired a lawyer after the accident.