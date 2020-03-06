Huawei should not be allowed to help build 5G networks in the United Kingdom | Human rights

On January 28, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that it would allow Chinese communications giant Huawei to help build the country's next-generation 5G telecommunications infrastructure despite US warnings that such a measure could expose the UK data to the Chinese government and hamper London's ability to share information securely with Washington.

In fact, there are many reasons to believe that Huawei's participation in the construction of its new telecommunications networks would pose a threat to the security of the United Kingdom and its allies.

Huawei says it is a private company that is not owned by the Chinese state, so it does not pose a security risk to any nation. However, the National Intelligence Law of China, adopted in 2017, requires to all organizations and Chinese citizens to "support, help and cooperate with the intelligence work of the state,quot;. This means that Huawei would have no choice but to deliver the network data to the Chinese government if Beijing requested it.

The British government tried to ignore these concerns by saying that Huawei could only enter the "non-sensitive,quot; parts of 5G networks and that their participation would not hamper the UK's ability to share classified data.

Only time will tell if this is an accurate assessment, but there are other more pressing problems that make the UK's partnership with Huawei alarming.

According to the research carried out by the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy (ASPI), Huawei has played an active role in the Chinese government's efforts to create the perfect police state in Xinjiang, an autonomous region located in the northeast corner of the country that houses some 10 million Uighur Muslims.

In August 2018, a United Nations A panel of experts said they had received credible reports that more than one million Uighurs and other Muslim minorities were detained in the so-called "reeducation camps,quot; where they are forced to renounce Islam. While China claims that these camps are built to "de-radicalize,quot; people suspected of participating in political violence, Uyghurs say they are being held in despicable conditions for harmless daily activities such as praying, attending a mosque or even growing a lot of beards.

Those who are not yet detained, meanwhile, live under constant surveillance. In Xinjiang, there are cameras in each corner and control points in each block. Mobile phones are monitored and any application, text or call that appearss suspicious results in immediate arrest.

November 2019 The New York Times published about 400 pages of leaked internal documents that show that this repression was planned at the highest levels of the Communist Party of government of China (CPC). Titled "Absolutely no mercy," the leaks reveal an intentional campaign of mass atrocities.

In addition, in a state news commentary cited by The New York Times, it is clear that the objective of this campaign is "to break his lineage, break his roots, break his connections and break his origins." As The Washington Post put it in a editorial, "It's hard to read that as more than a statement of genocidal intention."

Huawei is complicit in these crimes. According to the ASPI report, it works directly with the Chinese Government Office of Public Security in Xinjiang to help silence, stop, harass and intimidate Uyghur civilians. The same report shows that it not only provides Xinjiang police with public surveillance technologies, but also provides on-site technical assistance. Already in 2014, the report explains, Huawei participated in an anti-terrorism conference in Urumqi as "an important participant of,quot; a programI called "Safe Xinjiang,quot; – code for a police surveillance system.

In light of the overwhelming evidence that documents Huawei's participation in the greatest mass atrocity that occurs today in the world, it is difficult to excuse the eagerness of the United Kingdom government to allow the Chinese company to Help build your telecommunications infrastructure.

China's assault on human rights in general and religious freedoms in particular is not limited to the oppression of the Uyghurs.

In recent years, China has embarked on the worst repression against religion since the Cultural Revolution. Wang Yi, pastor of the Early Rain Church, who was recently sentenced to nine years in jail for inciting "subverted state power," has said it amounts to "a war against the soul." The United States ambassador for international religious freedom Sam Brownback says "The Chinese government is at war with faith."

the CPC He has never allowed full religious freedom and has always repressed basic human rights. But between 1978 and 1992, under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping, the country made some reforms that allowed certain communities to practice their faith with limited freedom. However, under President Xi Jinping, there is a renewed effort to control religious activity in China, and a new emphasis on the "Sinicization,quot; of religion to make it "Chinese-oriented,quot; and adaptable to "socialist society."

Under Xi, China's oppression of Buddhism for decades also intensifiedfied. In 2016, authorities demolished hundreds of homes at the Larung Gar Buddhist Institute in Sichuan Province, which is believed to be one of the largest Buddhist teaching centers in the world. The persecution of groups labeled "xie jiao,quot; – generally translated as heterodox teachings or evil cults, such as the Falun Gong of the Buddha school and the Church of Almighty God, also continues.

Added to this is the continued oppression of China's freedoms in Hong Kong and Tibet, as well as its persecution of dissenting voices within China. Chinese dissidents remain incarcerated throughout the country, the people of China still have limited Internet access and the country's media is heavily controlled by the Communist Party.

Despite its claims to be an independent private company, Huawei It is a fundamental part of the state machinery that works tirelessly to suppress most basic human rights and silence the opposing voices in China and beyond.

The United Kingdom should urgently rethink its decision to allow that company to participate in the construction of its crucial communications infrastructure.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.