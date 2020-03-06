How to spend a spring training out of the day? Cardinals manager Mike Shildt is getting married

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Mike Shildt's calendar is a bit busy these days.

%MINIFYHTML121aeaf31f47b66f70d5b3a1bb51bb2511% %MINIFYHTML121aeaf31f47b66f70d5b3a1bb51bb2512%

On Thursday, his Cardinals played a double split squad game, at home in Jupiter against the Mets and on the road in West Palm Beach against the Nationals. On Friday, the Cardinals are out. Your manager is, well, no. Or should we say "knot,quot; instead?

Yes, Shildt is getting married on Friday, right in the middle of a busy spring training schedule. I wouldn't have it any other way.

"There is no doubt about it," he said laughing while sitting in the visiting captain's office shortly after 9 p.m. local time. "Baseball all day today, enjoy a beautiful wedding tomorrow and come back up on Saturday."

MORE: MLB spring training 2020: schedule, TV channels, live online streams

Shildt failed to get through the entire sleeping cap. Family and friends in the city for the wedding, and their fiancé, Michelle Segrave, had a suite in the stadium for Thursday night's contest, and they called.

"I went through five," Shildt said with a smile, "and then (my coaches) said: & # 39; You know what? We don't need you here anymore & # 39;".

Then, with the pre-game blessing of team president John Mozeliak, he actually tried to get Shildt off on Saturday for a one-day honeymoon, but the manager politely refused, Shildt slipped to the suite to join the celebration. during the last two entries.

His departure from the bench coincided with the departure of opener Carlos Martínez from the mound after five brilliant entries. Martinez, who entered the spring training trying to recover a place in the rotation, only had to throw four innings against the Nationals, but he was only in 41 pitches through four, so he came back for the fifth. The reigning World Series champions also did not score it in that frame.

MORE: When is the opening day 2020? Date, time, start time for the 30 MLB teams

Although Shildt was in the suite, his attention remained in the field.

"I really didn't miss a pitch," he admitted. "They accused me of not enjoying the night, but these are still my boys. Guys I want to see, whom I enjoy seeing."

Shildt's plan is to return, watching the game from his normal point of view on Saturday, when the Cardinals face the Astros. It will be nice to see the boys again, after a day out.

"These guys know that I love them, but one of the ways you show love is not to feel that they have to go to their manager's wedding on their day off," Shildt told The Associated Press. "That was my gift to them."