"How to lick an ashtray,quot;: Fire "Invisible threat to Australian wines

HUNTER VALLEY, Australia – The hills are lush and green, the grapes are plump and ripe. But a bite of the most precious product of this famous valley reveals the worst nightmare of a winemaker.

"It's like licking an ashtray," said Iain Riggs, a winemaker here. "It's really stale and bitter."

Forest fires that lasted for eight months in southeastern Australia caused widespread damage to the Hunter Valley vineyards, not directly from the flames, but through the invisible smoke stain.

Winemakers like Mr. Riggs have abandoned hopes for some 2020 crops. Grapes that were closer to the fires are left on the vine. Those that are further away are being tested for smoke pollution, although it is an inexact science, and in some cases producers will not know if a wine can be sold until it has fermented in tanks.