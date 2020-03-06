"How to lick an ashtray,quot;: Fire "Invisible threat to Australian wines

HUNTER VALLEY, Australia – The hills are lush and green, the grapes are plump and ripe. But a bite of the most precious product of this famous valley reveals the worst nightmare of a winemaker.
"It's like licking an ashtray," said Iain Riggs, a winemaker here. "It's really stale and bitter."
Forest fires that lasted for eight months in southeastern Australia caused widespread damage to the Hunter Valley vineyards, not directly from the flames, but through the invisible smoke stain.
Winemakers like Mr. Riggs have abandoned hopes for some 2020 crops. Grapes that were closer to the fires are left on the vine. Those that are further away are being tested for smoke pollution, although it is an inexact science, and in some cases producers will not know if a wine can be sold until it has fermented in tanks.
Millions of dollars, and the good names of venerable wineries, are at stake.
"You can't get a bad product," said Chris Tyrell, a fifth-generation winemaker in the valley. "His reputation, that's all he has, and we're not willing to take a chance."
The Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, is synonymous with wine, which is produced there for almost 200 years, beginning in the first decades after the British established a penal colony in New South Wales. Today, the region, best known for its varieties of semillon and shiraz, is home to more than 150 wineries.
The valley is a crucial part of an Australian wine industry that has become the fourth largest exporter of wine by value in the world, after exploding on the international scene in the 1990s.
Contribute hundreds of millions of dollars a year for the country's economy, not only through national and international sales, but also through tourism, another part of the wine business that was affected by the fires, as vacationers evacuated areas near the wine country or abandoned plans to take to the road for tastings.
Even before the flames, the Hunter Valley wineries had struggled with years of drought. Now, after an unprecedented 2019 helped produce larger forest fires than any other country has seen, winemakers are suffering a double hit in production.
Nationally, the industry expects sales losses of approximately $ 110 million, or 170 million Australian dollars.
On the surface, many wineries seem unharmed. In the Tyrell winery, rich green orchards surround the simple shed that Mr. Tyrell's ancestor, Edward Tyrell, built after arriving from England in the mid-19th century. But 80 percent of the grapes cannot be used, and the financial loss amounts to around $ 5 million, or 7 million Australian dollars, Tyrell said.
The winery must err next to discarding any fruit that may be contaminated, he said. "To have 60 families that work for us and a very old name, we have been here too long and we have worked too much,quot; to take a chance, he added.
At the end of the road in Brokenwood Wines, where Mr. Riggs is the main winemaker, the smell of crushed grapes and fermented alcohol leaks out of empty boxes and tanks that are usually packed with fruit that produces shiraz, chardonnay and semolina mixes. the vineyard.
Winemakers have become chemists when they try to determine which grapes can be saved. The labeled glass cups cover desks and shelves in the main office, and sheets with lists of numbers and ingredients are entered into the computers.
Testing grape sugars for compounds that confirm smoke pollution is a complicated business. Mr. Riggs calls it the "dark arts,quot;; Even with all the numbers in front of him, it's a guessing game.
The grapes themselves "look fabulous," he said, and "that's why it's so insidious."
Stuart Hordern, the senior winemaker at Brokenwood, said the winery could get some fruit from farther vineyards, or sell some of its reserve wines. But it has had to reject some normal suppliers due to the risk of smoke contamination.
"These are difficult conversations, but it is important to be honest at the end of the day," he said. "Where we can, we will take their fruit, because we want them to be there next year."
Despite the economically damaging fires, Hunter Valley winemakers are well aware that the losses could have been much greater than the one-year harvests. The vineyards on the hills of Adelaide in southern Australia and throughout the southeastern regions of the state of Victoria caught fire.
Charles Rosback, a winery owner in Adelaide Hills, lost almost 40 acres due to a fire that swept his property on December 20 and took away most of his orchards.
"Fortunately, my house did not burn," he said. “The fire got so close to the house that the paint on the walls blistered. Water tanks burned; I'm pretty surprised he survived. "
Winemakers have limited ways of isolating themselves financially from a calamity like a fire. The price of insurance gardens is prohibitive, they say.
"The cost of the premium is about a third of the value of the crop each year," said Rob Hawkings of Beechworth Wineries in Victoria, whose vineyards were saved from the fires. "So, if you took out insurance, we would be bankrupt now."
The irony, the winemakers point out, is that if the grapes had been harvested and stored in a warehouse that burned in the fires, they would have been secured and compensated.
Wine producers are very interested in legal battles throughout the Pacific that somehow echo their own situation. California winemakers have gone to court with their insurers, seeking damage from smoke pollution after the 2017 forest fires. They also did not have coverage for grapes still on the vine, but they say the contamination was revealed during the process of production.
"If they succeed, there will be some excitement," Riggs said.
Some state governments in Australia are granting subsidies to help wine producers determine smoke levels in their grapes, but fail to compensate them for their losses. Private organizations have launched public appeals for donations to help growers recover.
The industry has also started campaigns urging Australians to visit their local wineries, buy Australian wine or plan to return to wine regions for their next vacation.
For people like Mr. Hawkings, the next Easter holidays will be the next important test. Even with the agitation of the fires, he remains grateful that nothing worse happened to his operation.
"I am standing here, looking at green grass, I am looking at vineyards that are healthy," Hawkings said. “We will have a harvest next year. If the fires had occurred, we would have lost the harvest and the ability to move forward. "