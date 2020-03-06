How to kill the coronavirus, according to the EPA – BGR

The EPA has just published an approved list of products that kill the coronavirus.

Clorox, Purell and Lysol products are up to par.

These products are excellent for disinfecting surfaces, but cannot protect you from the person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus.

Visit the BGR homepage for more stories.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency UU. He has just launched a new list of products that he says are approved to kill the coronavirus. The list is packed with products you will quickly recognize, from Clorox bleach to Purell hand sanitizer, but there are also many products that may not be on your virus detection radar.

The products on the list are labeled as wipes, dilutable chemicals that can be mixed with water in the home, or "RTU,quot; for "ready to use," which includes spray bottles and other disinfectant agents at the consumer level. The EPA list is similar to other group lists such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but it is not a perfect overlay. USA Today Prepare a brief summary of the most popular products on the list:

Clorox disinfectant wipes

Clorox commercial solutions

Clorox disinfectant spray

Clorox Multi-Surface Cleaner + Bleach

Klercide 70/30

Lonza formulation

Lysol Clean & Fresh Multi-Surface Cleaner Cleaner

Lysol Disinfectant Max Cover Mist

Lysol heavy duty disinfectant concentrate cleaner

Daily disinfectant cleaner with oxycide

Peak disinfectant wipes

Multi-surface peroxide cleaner and disinfectant

Peroxide disinfectant and glass cleaner

Purell professional surface sanitizing wipes

Sani-Prime germicidal disposable wipe

Sani-Prime germicidal spray

%MINIFYHTML9cb971c4852659abc8ba88850b0dad1211% %MINIFYHTML9cb971c4852659abc8ba88850b0dad1212%

Killing a virus when it is on a surface is not difficult if you have the right tools. Disinfectant chemicals such as those on this list have been around for a long time and work very well. Still, it is important to manage your expectations here and not become a Clorox hoarder. Keeping your home clean is a big step for your overall health, but spraying your countertop with a chemical that kills the virus will not prevent you from getting sick if you come into contact with someone who really has the coronavirus (or any contagious disease, for that matter). ).

Until now, health officials believe that the virus is transmitted primarily through drops expelled by infected individuals. If someone with the virus sneezes or coughs, droplets can be produced, and those droplets can make him sick if they enter the nose, mouth or eyes. Because of this, keeping your hands clean is very important (this is where Purell and other disinfectant wipes are useful), since manual contact transmission is a common route by which viruses spread.

It is probably wise to have one or more of these products on hand, especially since the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread in many areas. The United States has had enough luck so far, with relatively few confirmed infections and very few deaths. However, that does not mean that things cannot get worse. Once again, accumulating these products will not help you, but if you want to be on top of your virus-fighting game, taking a bottle of Purell and using it freely is not a terrible idea.

Image source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock