How to get Knicks owner James Dolan to sell the team in 5 easy steps

On Wednesday night, more Knicks fans were kicked out of Madison Square Garden for allegedly singing "Sell the team." A fan even claims he was "interrogated,quot; while leaving, according to Stefan Bondy of the Daily News.

A group of at least four young men were escorted from their seats for the safety of MSG for shouting "Sell the team,quot; late in the Knicks' loss tonight. A security group escorted them to the elevator out of the arena. "It's not like we come back here soon," one of the men shouted. – Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 5, 2020

This is not the first time that fans of this season have been expelled for singing something so absolutely disgusting, condemning and frankly embarrassing. We are sure that many egos were bruised by throwing such vile statements.

Since last night, the Garden crowd briefly picks up a "Sell to the team,quot; song. As a result, a few fans were held in the halls of MSG for security and a police officer to interrogate them. pic.twitter.com/amuzrWyh2q – Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) March 5, 2020

For diehard fans that still He wants Dolan to sell the team despite his great improvement over last year's team: the 2019-20 Knicks are already two whole wins better than the team of 17 wins last season. Here is an easy and step-by-step guide that you will want to follow.

1. Stop telling James Dolan to sell the Knicks.

People are wasting money earned with effort by attending the Knicks games and then not even having the chance to see the full 48 minutes of loss, so it may be better to leave the songs at home.

The more Dolan hears the detractors shout "Sell the team," the less likely he will sell it. This is almost certainly a fact. Clearly, Dolan is a stubborn guy. You don't ruin one of the best basketball markets by not being stubborn, after all.

Please stop telling James Dolan to sell the team. He doesn't like that much. Please be kinder to him.

2. Stop going to Knicks games.

This is the second key, Knicks fans. Save your money It will also be useful for the next step.

We know that New Yorkers love their basketball. They love their Knicks like the Garden love to start fighting with celebrities and former players. The Knicks have reeked for most of two decades, and the Garden is still sold regularly.

But the first step in sending Dolan a message is to stop going to the games. Avoid the garden as if you still had little pups of Godzilla in that wonderful 1998 movie "Godzilla."

People who are trying to return home from Penn Station on game nights would also appreciate it.

3. Become a mega billionaire.

The next step in this easy practical guide is to earn more money than Gates, Jobs and anyone else who is recognizable by name.

We are talking more money than Cher here. More money than The Rock after "Fast and Furious." What are you doing reading this? You should try to invent the next sliced ​​bread.

In addition, with all the money saved by not going to the games, you will be three quarters of the way. So keep going. Don't be afraid to empty the 401k to open that cafeteria you've always dreamed of. Don't be afraid to face Amazon. This is your best option. This is the way.

4. Start going to the concerts of James Dolan.

This is where it gets a little complicated. Start going to the concerts of JD & The Straight Shot.

Buy VIP tickets for your shows. Buy products from JD & The Straight Shot. Go meet and greet and sign autographs. Listen to each album 15 times. Become a groupie. Convince Dolan that he is good at something in his life.

Billionaires get to where they are saying good things all the time, right? If Dolan starts to believe that he is good at something other Who run a professional NBA franchise, is likely to be a good faith musician.

When you're at the 18,000th show, Dolan will notice you, one of his four fans.

5. Buy the Knicks yourself!

At this point, Dolan has seen the light. His moment of coming to Jesus is that you see yourself in the crowd, singing with each letter of his hit song "Glide."

Dolan will surely want to sell you the equipment, a lifelong fan of JD & The Straight Shot and a newly minted mega billionaire. You close your eyes with him. He gives you that characteristic warm and cozy look of Dolan, and … Congratulations! You are now James Dolan's best friend.

Because of his new friendship, Dolan will definitely listen to his manipulative manipulations to sell the equipment. And now that you are a billionaire, you can buy the equipment for any price.

Then Dolan will leave, disappearing into the world of musical euphoria while you run one of the most recognized sports franchises in the world.

That's it, Knick fans. That's all you have to do. Just keep me updated after your second or third billion.