How do we divide so politically? – Up News Info Tampa

There is no doubt that, when it comes to politics, Americans are incredibly divided. How did that happen? And what can be done about it? In this special excerpt from his new book Why We're Polarized, now published by Simon & Schuster, journalist and political analyst Ezra Klein explores the concept of negative partisanship and why the feelings of Americans towards the two dominant parties have become so extreme

%MINIFYHTML3eb2e9ac7e43d490dcf28150215f801811% %MINIFYHTML3eb2e9ac7e43d490dcf28150215f801812%

It used to be common for voters to divide their tickets: perhaps he preferred Democrat Lyndon Johnson for president but Republican George Romney for governor. And if you were a ticket delivery man, and most of the people you knew were ticket delivery people, it was difficult to identify yourself too deeply with any of the parties; After all, you occasionally voted for both.

In a surprising analysis entitled "All politics is national," Emory University political scientists Alan Abramowitz and Steven Webster show how that behavior collapsed in the second half of the twentieth century and virtually disappeared along the millennium divide. When observing districts with disputes in the House of Representatives, they discovered that between 1972 and 1980, the correlation between the Democratic participation of the House vote and the Democratic participation of the presidential vote was .54. Between 1982 and 1990, that increased to .65. By 2018, it had reached .97! In forty years, support for the Democratic presidential candidate went from being a useful predictor, but far from being reliable, to being an almost perfect guide.

Ticket division requires basic comfort with both political parties. Behind its disappearance is the evaporation of that comfort. Amid the battery of questions that pollsters ask Americans in each election, he stalks something called the "sensory thermometer." The thermometer asks people to rate their feelings towards the two political parties on a scale of 1 to 100 degrees, where 1 is cold and negative and 100 is warm and positive. Since the 1980s, the feelings of Republicans towards the Democratic Party and the feelings of Democrats towards the Republican Party have fallen off a cliff.

In 1980, voters gave the opposite party a 45 on the thermometer, not as high as the 72 they gave to their own party, but still a fairly decent number. After 1980, however, the numbers began to fall. By 1992, the opposite party had dropped to 40; by 1998, it had fallen to 38; in 2016, it was reduced to 29. Meanwhile, the opinions of supporters towards their own parties fell from 72 in 1980 to 65 in 2016.

But they were not just supporters. In his important work "The polarization and decline of the American floating voter," the Michigan State University political scientist, Corwin Smidt, discovered that between 2000 and 2004, independent self-proclaimed were more stable in which party they supported than self-proclaimed strong supporters . 1972 to 1976. I want to say that again: today's independents vote more predictably for a party than for the supporters of yesteryear. That is a remarkable fact.

However, this is strange: during this same period, the electorate ignored the loyalties of his party. In 1964, about 80 percent of voters said they were Republicans or Democrats. By 2012, that had fallen to 63 percent, "the lowest percentage of party identifiers in the history of the National Election Studies of the United States," says Abramowitz and Webster, and the proportion of independent self-proclaimed increased significantly.

At first glance, these two tendencies contradict: How can the electorate become more partisan in their voting behavior and more independent in their party membership? Shouldn't more consistent support for a party lead to loyalty closer to that party?

The key idea here is "negative partisanship,quot;: partisan behavior driven not by positive feelings towards the party it supports, but negative feelings towards the party it opposes. If you've ever voted in an election feeling a little bad for the candidate you supported, but fearful of the troglodyte or socialist who is running against her, you've been a negative supporter. It turns out that many of us have been negative supporters. A 2016 Pew survey found that independents who described themselves and tended to vote for one party or another were motivated more by negative motivations. Most independents, both Republicans and Democrats, said one of the main reasons for their inclination was that the policies of the other side were bad for the country; On the contrary, only one third of each group said they were driven by support for the policies of the party they voted for.

So, here, the last fifty years of American politics are summed up: we became more consistent in the party we voted for, not because we liked our party more; In fact, we liked the parties we voted for. Less"But because we didn't like the opposite part anymore." Even when hope and change stir, fear and hate continue.

The question is why All this happened. What changed in American politics in such a way that voters became so reliable supporters?

Extracted from Why we are polarized by Ezra Klein. Copyright © 2020 by the author. Used with permission of the editor. All rights reserved.

Ezra Klein is the general editor and co-founder of Vox, the award-winning explanatory news organization. Launched in 2014, Vox reaches more than 50 million people on its platforms every month. Klein is also the presenter of the Ezra Klein Show podcast, co-ghost of the Weeds podcast, and executive producer of the Vox Netflix program, Explained. Previously, Klein was a columnist and editor at The Washington Post, a policy analyst at MSNBC and a Bloomberg contributor.