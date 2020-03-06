How can the ICC investigate possible war crimes in Afghanistan? The | Afghanistan

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has authorized an investigation into allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan.

Following an appeal by the ICC chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, which was approved after being rejected last year, allegations of atrocities committed by US soldiers, the Taliban and Afghan forces will be investigated.

The torture of prisoners, sexual violence and the indiscriminate killing of civilians are some of the statements that the ICC wants to investigate.

However, the United States does not recognize the authority of the court and the White House has even imposed a travel ban on its judges.

So, can justice be done in the war-torn country? And is politics at stake?

Presenter: Peter Dobbie

Guests:

Mushtaq Rahim – founding member of the Afghanistan Affairs Unit of the expert group

Shafiq Hamdam – former advisor to the main NATO civil representative in Afghanistan

Kevin Jon Heller – Professor of Law at the University of Amsterdam and the National University of Australia

Source: Al Jazeera News