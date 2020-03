%MINIFYHTML54206d0b0275101a0b3d8a2e237d652611% %MINIFYHTML54206d0b0275101a0b3d8a2e237d652612%

History of Minnesota: today marks the first tornado touchdowns in state historyOn March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes landed in Minnesota. Two were near the border of Iowa, in the counties of Freeborn and Faribault. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.