History of Minnesota: today marks the first tornado touchdowns in the history of the state – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Friday marks the anniversary of the first tornadoes in the history of the state of Minnesota.

On March 6, 2017, three EF-1 tornadoes landed in Minnesota. Two were near the border of Iowa, in the counties of Freeborn and Faribault. The third was in central Minnesota, in Zimmerman, about 45 miles north of the Twin Cities.

Tornadoes damaged trees, power lines, homes and other buildings, but there were no reports of injuries. They were part of a larger severe storm system that included hail and damaging winds.