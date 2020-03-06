Hillary Clinton teases Melania Trump's "Be the Best,quot; campaign. He advises you to "look closer to home,quot;!

%MINIFYHTML8d00f33c49802e556a7b398854fe2bd211% %MINIFYHTML8d00f33c49802e556a7b398854fe2bd212%

While invited to Watch What Happens Live, Hillary Clinton showed a completely new side of her, but that does not mean she has retained anything by hitting the current government and its leaders. The former presidential candidate even shaded the "Be Best,quot; campaign of First Lady Melania Trump!

When it comes to Hillary, maybe Melania should "look closer to home,quot;!

This is the advice he offered when Bravo's boss, Andy Cohen, asked him what he thought of the Melania campaign.

So Hillary did not hesitate to tell her that if she is so worried about cyber bullying, "I think she should look more closely at home."

Obviously, she was casting shadow on her husband, President Donald Trump, as he is generally considered a stalker, both on his favorite online platform, Twitter, and in real life, especially in his demonstrations.

After all, Donald's attacks on his political opponents and critics in general are infamous!

As for Melania's Be Best campaign, Hillary is not the first to say something bad about it.

The initiative aimed at dealing with cyber bullying and the opioid crisis often mocks.

‘It is not new or surprising to me that media critics have decided to ridicule me for talking about this issue and that's fine. I remain committed to addressing the issue because it will provide a better world for our children, "FLOTUS said in the past.

But despite his apparent efforts, Trump continues to persecute people who disagree with him, even intimidating environmental activist Greta Thunberg, who is only 16 years old!

‘Greta must work on her anger management problem and then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill! "He said in December in response to the news that TIME's Person of the Year had been named.



