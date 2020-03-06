Hillary Clinton appears with the great slogan "Real Housewives,quot; on WWHL and social networks can't get over this "lazy,quot; side of her

Have you ever wondered what Hillary Clinton would be like as a member of the cast of Real Housewives? What about your motto? Well, now politics itself argued that alternative reality and fans are going crazy.

The former presidential candidate stopped at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and the host couldn't help asking Hillary everything while on the bench.

It is safe to say that the spectators were happy to see how fun and easy the former FLOTUS can be in the right settings.

Imagine Hillary Clinton as part of Real Housewives is not too difficult since there is as much drama in the White House as in reality shows these days!

"People wanted to know what the motto of Real Housewives would be?" Andy wondered during the episode that aired last night.

Hillary accepted the challenged and brainstormed a little before finding the perfect slogan!

"I'm not as good or as bad as some people say," he shared.

It makes a lot of sense given the fact that during the presidential campaign in 2016, she received a lot of support and so much hate!

Either way, it turns out that people were excited to see this new side of her.

After all, everyone is used to seeing her discussing serious issues about the current state of America.

The relaxed version of the political reality of the politician led social media users to comment on things like: "This loose Hillary is very interesting." / 'OMG! I love, I love, I love Hillary Clinton … Hillary, she made my night. "/" That was great, Hillary. "

The WWHL episode was really fun to watch! To make Hillary's visit even more hectic, Andy also organized a "Give Them Hill,quot; contest that included three different looks based on Hillary University, First Lady Hillary in the 90s and current Hillary



