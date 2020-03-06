Here is why fans think that Amanda Seales won't last long in reality

Amanda Seales brings a lot to the table when it comes to her place in the innovative multicultural talk show The Real. In this case, fans believe she may be too good for the series.

Amanda was recently named as permanent co-host who will occupy the former place of Tamar Braxton. She is one of HBO's Insecure stars, with a college education and extremely open.

She has been in riffs that were noticed by viewers with her co-star Jeannie Mai and had a viral moment with an Extra reporter.

However, at times when she may be holding something verbally, viewers often point to her facial expressions that speak for her.

During a recent episode, Loni Love began to cry as he plunged deeply into his relationship with food.

The comedian explained: "Let me tell you that I didn't know how to eat. Growing up in the projects, we just had to eat what we could. I know it sounds funny, but many women in the African-American community don't know how to eat because we grew up that way. I'm trying to tell everyone, thanks to WW, because we wanted to do this to help our brothers and sisters, everyone, but I see them all. I see them all in my comedy shows and you say, "We need to be more healthy, "and that is why we are doing this. It is only for everyone to be aware of what is happening in the community. You can eat and not starve and you can still lose weight. That is the reason why the one we are doing this. "

Amanda could be seen with a surprised face that ignited social networks.

Many fans think that Amanda won't last on the show.

One person wrote in the comments section of Shade Room: manda Amanda is too real for the real thing. I don't see this last long. "

Another added: ‘Amanda is too qualified for this show. She doesn't fit. "

Manda Amanda Seales wants to talk about serious black problems, not Loni crying for not being healthy. She knows that Loni is doing the usual thing and is confident that Loni will fire her as she did with Tamar, "said a follower.

Do you think Amanda will last?



