Harvey Weinstein reportedly jailed on Rikers Island after successful cardiac surgery

Roommates, Harvey Weinstein has found himself in a new home on Rikers Island, after having to undergo surgery this week.

According to page six, Harvey was placed in protective custody in the North Rikers Nursing Command after being discharged from Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday night. A source familiar with the procedure said he was in surgery for about four hours and had a stent in his heart.

As we reported earlier, Harvey was convicted of two counts of criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree. After the verdict, he was arrested without bail and, shortly thereafter, Weinstein was hospitalized for chest pains and heart palpitations.

While Harvey was being transported to Rikers Island last week, he was redirected to Bellevue Hospital in New York for chest pains, heart palpitations and high blood pressure. He was admitted on Monday night and left the surgery successfully.

Harvey will be officially sentenced on March 11 and faces up to 25 years for his conviction for sexual assault, and 18 months to 4 years for his conviction for rape in the third degree. He is also awaiting trial in Los Angeles, where he is accused of raping an Italian model and actress in a Beverly Hills hotel, and of looking for another model while masturbating in the bathroom.

So far, about 100 women, including prominent actresses such as Uma Thurman and Gwyneth Paltrow, have accused Weinstein of sexual assault, inappropriate sexual behavior or sexual harassment. And although some of the most heinous accusations cannot be prosecuted due to statutes of limitation, it seems that he will pay for what he did to those women.

