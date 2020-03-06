Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island after cardiac surgery

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was transferred from the hospital to Rikers Island after undergoing surgery on his heart.

He may now be in prison, but Weinstein remains in the nursing unit in the famous prison complex.

The Associated Press reports that Weinstein, 67, was originally supposed to go to jail immediately after his conviction on February 24, but was rushed to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He spent more than a week at the medical center.

Weinstein was convicted of a charge of criminal sexual act for forcibly performing oral sex on a woman in 2006 and a charge of rape in the third degree for a 2013 attack on another woman. On Wednesday he must return to court to receive his sentence, where he could receive between five and 25 years for his crimes.

Weinstein was acquitted of charges of predatory sexual assault that carry a possible life sentence.

The disgraced Hollywood executive, however, maintains his innocence.