Harvey Weinstein moved to Rikers Island after cardiac surgery

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein was transferred from the hospital to Rikers Island after undergoing surgery on his heart.

He may now be in prison, but Weinstein remains in the nursing unit in the famous prison complex.

The Associated Press reports that Weinstein, 67, was originally supposed to go to jail immediately after his conviction on February 24, but was rushed to Bellevue Hospital amid concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations. He spent more than a week at the medical center.

