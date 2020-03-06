Hart Trophy 2020: Leon Draisaitl de Oilers has been forced to talk

%MINIFYHTMLfc6987e594494eb9dad1ce0499b0dd1411% %MINIFYHTMLfc6987e594494eb9dad1ce0499b0dd1412%

For most of the season, the 2019-2020 Hart Trophy discussion focused on three strikers: Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, David Pastrnak of the Boston Bruins and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche.

The forgotten man in the conversation: Leon Draisaitl.

He is no longer overlooked after becoming the first player to break the 100-point mark and a four-goal explosion in Monday's 8-3 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Draisaitl by numbers

Draisaitl has scored 24 points in his last 12 games to become the league leader in assists (64) and fourth in goals scored (43). He leads the NHL in multipoint games (32) and is on track to finish with 133 points this season. It would be the most points in a season since the 1995-96 season when Mario Lemieux scored 161 points and Jaromir Jagr scored 149.

It has been an incredible season for the German, which is overshadowed by the presence of McDavid. The two have combined for 201 points this season with the next closest duo that are the Bruins & # 39; Brad Marchand and Pastrnak (174).

The McDavid effect

We must discuss whether Draisaitl should be the favorite of the Hart Trophy. Working against Draisaitl's candidacy is the partnership with McDavid in the best power play unit in the league (29.7 percent coming in Tuesday).

Draisaitl has scored 43 points with the best NHL in the power game this season; McDavid is second with 42. He has clearly benefited from playing with the best player in the game, even with McDavid wasting some time this season.

Run to the end

Pastrnak, who is the leader of Rocket Richard with 47 goals in Tuesday's games, deserves great consideration just like MacKinnon. The avalanche has seen injuries to strikers Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog, and MacKinnon has still produced 86 points in 65 games this season.

The next closest in points in the Avs is rookie defender Cale Makar with only 47. MacKinnon has put Colorado on his back and is fighting them with the St. Louis Blues for the title of the Central Division.

Granting the Hart Trophy can fall on who has the strongest end. According to NHL.com, upon entering Monday's games, Colorado has the toughest schedule left in the league and Boston the eighth most difficult. Edmonton, on the other hand, has a favorable end having the eleventh calendar remaining easier, which means ample opportunities for Draisaitl to continue adding points against weaker opponents.

With a little more than a month remaining in the regular season, there is still much to do in the Hart Trophy race, but it will really be an entertainment for hockey in the final stretch.