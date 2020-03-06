Hairdresser reassures a 4-year-old boy who was called ugly

A 4-year-old girl was fixing her hair on Instagram live and looked at the camera and said, "I'm so ugly."

Since many people grow up with many insecurities that range from their physical appearance to everything else, the moment was definitely heartbreaking. A sad moment resulted in a beautiful conversation with which the 4-year-old hairdresser followed.

She assured our little sister that she was beautiful and encouraged her to start thinking that way too. This is a teaching moment that reminds us that we must continue train our young kings and queens so they can grow with self-love ❤️

Look the following video: