Too big, too strong, too fast.

The fourth planted Grandview Wolves stifled Fruita Monument number 4 on Friday night, blocking, denying and stealing its way to a 77-38 victory in the Great 8 Girls basketball action at the Denver Coliseum.

Second-year student Lauren Betts scored 12 of her 31 points in the first quarter, as Grandview (23-3) ran to an 18-9 lead and grew steadily from there.

Whether leading, zoning, double or triple equipment, Fruita went out of her way to limit 6-foot 7 bets in the position. Never mind, she still sank 15 of 18 shots, starting with two cubes in the low block in the first 50 seconds.

"She's a special girl, there's no doubt about it," said Grandview coach Josh Ulitzky.

At the other end, the long and active arms of the Wolves harassed Fruita (23-3) in 18 turnovers, as they accumulated 15 steals and seven blocks. Betts represented four of the latter and also caught 12 rebounds, including seven on the offensive side.

"They are long in all positions, and we are not, and they play very aggressive and physical," said Fruita coach Michael Wells. "That is one of the things we don't see regularly on the western side."

Guard Bailey Rigsby led Fruita with 16 points. But Callie Allen, the top scorer of the team that entered the game, achieved only six, as the Wildcats were carried out with their second lowest scoring result of the season.

Marya Hudgins added 13 points for Grandivew, who will face Valor Christian or Fossil Ridge in the semifinals next Thursday at the Denver Coliseum.