Matilda Coleman
Grandview girls smother Fruita Monument to advance to Final Four

Too big, too strong, too fast.

The fourth planted Grandview Wolves stifled Fruita Monument number 4 on Friday night, blocking, denying and stealing its way to a 77-38 victory in the Great 8 Girls basketball action at the Denver Coliseum.

Second-year student Lauren Betts scored 12 of her 31 points in the first quarter, as Grandview (23-3) ran to an 18-9 lead and grew steadily from there.

Whether leading, zoning, double or triple equipment, Fruita went out of her way to limit 6-foot 7 bets in the position. Never mind, she still sank 15 of 18 shots, starting with two cubes in the low block in the first 50 seconds.

"She's a special girl, there's no doubt about it," said Grandview coach Josh Ulitzky.

