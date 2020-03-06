Grand Princess passengers, crew members test positive for coronavirus; Won't be docking in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Passengers and crew members aboard the Grand Princess, which has been in a waiting pattern in the Pacific Ocean off San Francisco for almost two days, have tested positive for the coronavirus and not They will be carriers in San Francisco, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday.

Pence said that of the 45 examined, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship will now move to a "non-commercial port,quot; where passengers will be unloaded.

%MINIFYHTML1787da1042609d4e9f8bd3955ce2277e11% %MINIFYHTML1787da1042609d4e9f8bd3955ce2277e12%

"We have developed a plan that will be implemented this weekend to take the ship to a non-commercial port," Pence said. “All passengers and crew will be examined to detect the coronavirus. Those who need to be quarantined will be quarantined. Those who require additional medical attention will receive it … We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the health of Americans and those involved in the Great Princess. And just as important to protect the health of the American public. "

The cruise had already been declared the source of a group of coronavirus cases from a previous trip.

At least five passengers from a previous Grand Princess cruise, a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico from February 11 to 21, have become ill with the virus. Two remain hospitalized in Sonoma County and two were quarantined in Contra Costa. A fifth case, a 71-year-old adult male resident of Rocklin, died. Sunnyvale officials were also waiting for news if a 72-year-old man, who his relatives said were on the cruise, had also died from complications of the disease.

In a medical drama on the high seas on Thursday, the California Air National Guard transported four medical employees and an infectious disease specialist from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to the cruise ship more than 100 miles offshore. They were taken down to the ship's pool area along with medical test kits.

During the following hours, medical personnel took blood samples from 45 passengers and crew members suffering from flu-like symptoms. The samples were then raised to two Black Hawk helicopters and taken to a California state laboratory in Richmond for confirmation.

Governor Gavin Newsom had banned the ship from docking at any port in California until the test results were determined. The determination came Friday, sending local, state and national officials to decide what follows.

Newsom also informed President Donald Trump about the situation with the cruise on Friday morning.

Several final destinations have been considered, including San Francisco. The authorities do not want to repeat what happened at the Diamond Princess in Japan, where the disease spread rapidly while the ship was docked at a quarantined dock.

Mary Ellen Carroll, director of the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management, at a press conference Thursday morning, said there were several factors that should be considered.

"Many of those people (who had fallen during the 15-day cruise) have recovered and no longer show flu-like symptoms," he said. “Once we have test results (coronavirus), the CDC and the state will determine the most appropriate location for the ship to dock. That location must ensure the safety of the surrounding community and passengers. "

"The CDC and the state are considering a number of locations, including San Francisco," he added.

Dr. Henry "Chip,quot; Chambers, an infectious disease specialist and professor at UCSF, said there was a medical emergency to get sick passengers off the ship and get them away from the other passengers.

He points out that it will be a challenge to get all passengers off the ship, but consider what happened to the Diamond Princess in Japan: he left the quarantined passengers on board for two weeks. 704 people became infected and four of them died.

"I would have problems regarding that resounding success," Chambers said. He also said that it depends on how well the patients were isolated and how well the quarantine procedures were followed. It also depends on the test results.

"My instinct is that it's probably a good idea to get people off the ship," he said.

Concerns had increased among current passengers since the last stop of the trip in Mexico was canceled and they were told they would return to San Francisco. Among them was Laura Dunn, who turned to social networks expressing fear and anxiety.

“I am trying to stay optimistic and positive about this navigation we are in, but here are my honest thoughts. Just my thoughts and I'm not a doctor, ”he tweeted. “We have been inside this ship since we left Hawaii. The covers have been closed all the time due to dangerous storm conditions. In addition to staying in our cabins all the time, we have basically been side by side with the entire population of this ship. ”

“There are a certain amount of people who were in the previous navigation that are now being reviewed. But we have all been breathing the same indoor air and in elevators, restaurants, etc. with any of these that were previously exposed. It bothers me to go home to my city, my grandchildren and my family to have been exposed to this … Only the things that kept me awake last night. ”

Chris Grady approached the Great Princess on February 21 in San Francisco. He told KPIX 5 that he knew something was happening after the cruise ship left the great island of Hawaii.

"There is a TV channel that shows where the ship is going and I noticed it. We were going straight to Mexico and then, suddenly, we just turned around and headed towards San Francisco for a few hours. Then I knew something was going on, ”Grady explained to KPIX through Facebook Messenger.

Grady said that information about what is happening has been difficult to obtain from Princess Cruises.

"I definitely feel like they've kept me in the dark a bit. Because I've learned a lot more by connecting online and reading what's happening. Here, they've been pretty lazy. I'm not sure if they're trying not to scare people." said Grady.