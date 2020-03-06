Governor Abbott announces state testing capabilities for coronavirus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Governor Greg Abbott announced Thursday that the state now has the ability to evaluate COVID-19.

Six public health laboratories within the Texas Laboratory Response Network are now equipped to conduct COVID-19 tests, and the remaining four will be fully equipped in the coming days.

"The state of Texas continues to build on our existing capabilities to protect public health and safeguard our communities against the coronavirus," said Governor Abbott. "With six of the Texas public health laboratories now equipped to detect the coronavirus, and the remaining four that will soon follow, our state is better positioned to face and mitigate any possible spread of this virus. The risk to Texans remains low. , and I ask communities across the state to carefully follow the guidance of local, state and federal health officials. "

The laboratory response network exists to provide laboratory diagnoses and maintain the ability to respond to biological and chemical threats and other public health emergencies.

The six public health laboratories within the network that are equipped to perform COVID-19 tests include Austin, Houston, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth and Lubbock.

The four remaining laboratories in the network will be equipped with test capabilities in the coming days: Tyler, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Harlingen.

The state network of public health laboratories may evaluate more than 125 patients per day once the entire network is equipped.

The ability to provide evidence in Texas will help shorten the time for health care providers to receive test results and public health officials take appropriate action.

For more information on COVID-19, click here.