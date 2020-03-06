Google will finally solve one of the biggest problems of Pixel 4: BGR

From negative reviews to the decline in hardware sales, the Pixel 4 was not exactly a resounding success for Google. None of Google’s flagship phones have reached the level of the iPhone or Galaxy S, but the consensus was that the Pixel 4 was Google’s most disappointing effort to date. Much of that disappointment was due to the innumerable problems with which the telephone was sent, but it seems that at least one of them will finally be solved.

One of the notable improvements in the Pixel 4 was facial unlocking, which is similar to Apple's Face ID security system. The function works as advertised, but the problem is that it is still possible to unlock the phone with the face even if the eyes are closed. Apple's Face ID is "mindful of attention,quot;, which means that the phone needs to see your eyes before unlocking it. Facial unlocking, on the other hand, works even if you are asleep.

The good news is that, like Android Police reports, if you search for "eyes,quot; in the Pixel 4 settings, you will see a new option that says "Require eyes to be open: to unlock your phone, your eyes must be open." Google said it was working on this configuration months ago, but it seems that it could finally be ready for primetime.

Unfortunately, although the settings can be found on Pixel 4 phones, it still cannot be activated. If you go to the face unlock setting, you will not see anything about requiring your eyes to be open.

How Android Police notes, this same configuration was seen in the first leaks of Pixel 4, but was mysteriously absent when the phone was sent. Hopefully, it will be released in an update in the coming weeks.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR