Google now gives Stadia access to Chromecast buyers for three months

Google is slowly but steadily opening its Stadia cloud gaming service to more interested customers, with a new promotion starting this month that offers three months of its Stadia Pro subscription to new Chromecast Ultra device buyers.

Google confirmed to The edge that this is the first promotion of this type for Stadia and it works as the platform's friends pass system. It is not clear if it is restricted to a certain country, but Stadia is available in 14 countries and regions around the world at this time.

To be clear, Stadia Pro is the only version of Google's cloud service that is currently available; There will be a standard Stadia level without 4K transmission that will be free, but the company has not yet released it. As it stands, the only way to play Stadia outside a Chrome browser or on a compatible Android device is with a Chromecast Ultra connected to a TV.

At this time, Stadia Pro costs $ 10 per month. Prior to this promotion, the only way to access the service was through a friend pass granted by an existing subscriber or by purchasing the $ 129 Premiere edition. That package comes with a three-month Stadia Pro pass, the custom Stadia controller from Google and a Chromecast Ultra.

But Google may now be interested in obtaining more users on the platform. In December, the company gave Stadia Pro users an additional friend pass to give. The company has also just announced the opening of a new internal gaming studio in Playa Vista, California, led by the former head of God of War creator of Santa Monica Studio, which will be dedicated to the development of Stadia exclusives.