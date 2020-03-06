Google and Cambridge nonprofit use A.I. to preserve the voices of patients with ALS

"I owe you a yo-yo today."

This phrase began a complete database of idiomatic words and expressions that researchers have used to reconstruct the voices of patients after they have been diagnosed. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS.

"We chose that phrase when we started the project in 2014 because that phrase has many interesting resonance components," said Steven Perrin, CEO of the Cambridge-based ALS Therapy Development Institute (TDI). "It has been used in many scientific studies of speech analysis over the years, so we copied it."

Starting with this sentence alone and collecting thousands more, Perrin sent the data to Google in hopes of getting better ways to track the progression of the disease. But what it became was a project that could find ways to translate that speech into a person's original voice and, eventually, help voice recognition technology to understand committed speech.

"The Euphonia project, I would say, started by accident, ”said Perrin.

It started as one more way to collect data for TDI precision medicine program in 2014.

"If there were 100 newly diagnosed patients in the ward here with us, I couldn't tell you which one will lose its battle against ALS in two months and which one could live as long as Stephen Hawking," Perrin said.

Then, the precision medicine program sought a better way to measure the progression of ALS by learning from those living with neurodegenerative disease.

And since no one had tried the program for ALS, Perrin said they decided to record as much data in as many ways as possible. – how to ask 600 questions about the history of the patient's life, sequence their entire genomes after the quarterly blood draws and request monthly recordings of their voice.

They advanced by analyzing most of the data, except the recordings, since they had no idea what to do with them.

But then, Perrin said he met Google and asked if they could help look at the Voice recordings to see if they can correlate the client's voice with the progression of the disease.

"At first they laughed and said," Ah, that is not information big enough for Google. "

But a year later, once TDI had 600 people in the program uploading monthly recordings, Google said yes.

Using a four-year transformation to convert WAV file recordings into colorimetric patterns or image files, Google applied its machine learning algorithm to recordings.

Through that, "they were able to predict with greater sensitivity the progression of the disease than anything else we are using in ALS," Perrin said.

Google A.I. The model trains independently, so it requires so much data.

The more data you have, the more you can select patterns from WAV files after they have been converted to image files.

That was when Perrin said Google saw a light bulb go on.

"They told us, you know, we had never thought about it before, but people lose their voice and we have all their voice recordings before losing them," Perrin said. "Maybe we could rebuild someone's voice."

And so Euphonia project it started. At first, only having access to the data of patients with ALS, Perrin and Google saw it as a way to restore the original voices of the patients. But Perrin said the project has also developed a broader objective: adapt voice recognition technology to better help anyone with voice disability problems.

"Sure, there are now devices that help with communication, but this computerized voice is not yours," he said. "It's a bit sterile, it's not the most attractive."

Perrin said it has been profound to see people use Project Euphonia and hear their own voice coming out of a computer.

A patient's voice, once completely rebuilt, sounded so close to his original that his wife called Perrin crying.

She had not heard her husband's voice since 2010.

"Time would pass anyway,quot;

Perrin said that depositing his voice as part of the program is free for any patient who wants to contribute, and most do, although a diagnosis tells them that they only have a maximum of five years of life.

Like Andrea Lytle Peet, who was diagnosed with ALS in May 2014 at age 33 and founded the Team Drea Foundation while also participating in the TDI Precision Medicine Program.

Peet continues to attend races, despite his diagnosis. She will be in Boston this June to participate in the Tri-State Trek trip to finish with ALS, where she will ride 270 miles to Greenwich, Connecticut. Photo courtesy of Chris Szagola. —Chris Szagola

“When I was diagnosed, I realized that I could choose whether to be depressed or live life in the best way I knew – time would pass anyway, "Peet said in an email." I chose to spend the remaining time finding a cure for ALS and help advance science so that someday, no other family has to go through this cruel disease ".

Just one year before his diagnosis, he had been doing nine workouts a week to participate in a half Ironman triathlon in September 2013.

Peet said he went to five neurologists before receiving his diagnosis, and that he has been fighting ALS for five and a half years since then, exceeding the normal life expectancy of two to five years.

"I went from the strongest I had been to walk with a cane in eight months," he said.

And everything in his life and future changed.

"My husband and I no longer plan to have children," Peet said. "We can't imagine getting old together. I took out my 401k because I won't live long enough to retire."

Peet and her husband before being diagnosed with ALS. Photo courtesy of Andrea Peet. —Andrea Peet

But she is grateful for what she can still do, such as speaking despite the awkward words, walking with a walker, eating, driving and using the bathroom alone.

"These are all the things that most people take for granted, but people with ALS lose over time," Peet said. "I will never take for granted the neurological glue that still holds me together."

She said that after the diagnosis, she was nervous about many things.

"I worried after I was diagnosed that I would no longer have a purely happy thought," Peet said. "But happy memories are sweeter, and we often don't argue about little things that don't matter. We take adventures now. – we no longer wait someday. "

And the Euphonia Project has also alleviated some of its concerns, giving it independence, allowing it to turn on the lights, the TV or close the door using only its voice.

Peet said he has been using technology every day for the past six months.

"This technology also allows me to continue giving presentations for my foundation to continue raising money for ALS research, "he said." It's "live subtitles,quot; what I say and I don't have to worry about being understood. "

The project has also offered him peace of mind.

"If my hands stop working, I know I can use my voice to turn on the TV, turn on a podcast or set an alarm," he said. "Any small measure of independence means a lot when you've lost everything else."

The most traumatic part

Perrin said losing the ability to speak could be the most traumatic part of the course of ALS disease.

"Communication is key to our existence, our well-being, our mental health," he said.

And Project Euphonia is giving patients the ability not to worry so much about losing access to that vital part of being human.

While TDI and Google took almost four years to get to where they are today with the project, there is still more to adjust.

As someone who uses an iPhone and someone with a stutter, I really appreciate how @Google Y #googleassistant they are working to make it work better vs Siri saying "I'm sorry, I can't do that,quot; #projecteuphonia – Ben Siegel (@bendrumin) May 7, 2019

Perrin said the systems are not yet automated.

Google takes the audio recordings of TDI and its A.I. Learn how to translate them, but to completely recreate and adjust someone's voice, Google needs more than five minutes of perfectly clear and prerecorded audio from a patient's voice before ALS affects it.

The problem is that, apart from wedding speeches or recorded business conference calls, most people do not regularly record their voice.

"I think the vision is to try to reduce it to a minimum amount of high quality audio," Perrin said. "Less than a minute would be optimal, because probably everyone could find that."

He said that, however, they move forward, continue to collect words and reach a point where the translation is automatic.

But progress continues and "it will not happen overnight," Perrin said.