Galaxy S20 Ultra already has a formidable and more affordable combination: BGR

The Galaxy S20 series will go on sale worldwide on Friday, but if you haven't bought one yet, you should wait until you get it for a while. This is because we already have an S20 alternative that matches S20 phones when it comes to most hardware, and even offers an update that no Galaxy or iPhone phone can provide. And yes, it is even cheaper than the Galaxy S20.

Oppo has just introduced the Find X2 series, which is composed of two models, including the normal Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. You may remember Find X as the flagship of the entire Oppo screen that did not present any notch at all . That is because it included a sliding camera system for selfies that was not exactly ideal. Oppo has fixed all that for the Find X2 series, as both phones come with 6.7-inch and 120Hz displays that feature punch screens, just like Galaxy S20 phones. In addition, the screens are protected by Gorilla Glass 6 and have curved edges.

Image source: Oppo

%MINIFYHTML8301325780854f406b722d261cf5a63e11% %MINIFYHTML8301325780854f406b722d261cf5a63e12%

Both Find X2 phones have the same specifications, including the Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G support, 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB or 512 GB of built-in storage. There is no support for microSD either in the model or in the headphone jack, but the headphones have fingerprint sensors on the screen.

The camera experience is slightly different, depending on the model. The Pro comes with three lenses, including two 48-megapixel sensors (primary and ultra wide angle). The third camera is a 13 megapixel periscope lens that supports 10x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. The Find X2 has a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle lens and a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, but no periscope zoom. There is a camera for 32 megapixel selfies on both phones.

Things get interesting when it comes to the battery, since both devices are compatible with Oppo's revolutionary 65W SuperVOOC fast charging: we are looking for 4,200 mAh and 4,260 mAh batteries for Find X2 and X2 Pro, respectively. It is definitely a feature that the Galaxy S20 cannot match. The Ultra supports a 45 W load, while the other two S20 phones only reach 25 W.

Finally, the Find X2 comes in glass and ceramic versions only, while the Find X2 Pro retrieves a vegan leather pottery.

Image source: Oppo

If you believe that these devices may not be cheap, given what you have already read, that is correct. Find X2 phones will be expensive, but they will be cheaper than their S20 equivalents, especially the Pro. The Find X2 will cost € 999 ($ ​​1,128), while the X2 Pro is more expensive at € 1,199 ($ ​​1,354) . However, you will have to go to Europe to find them where they will start selling in May. The full launch press conference is available below:

Image source: Oppo