G-Eazy and Juicy J face lawsuit for copyright infringement for & # 39; No Limit & # 39;

In the new legal documents presented, DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love, based in Memphis, state that the 2017 song tested their 1993 album & # 39; Looking 4 Da Chewin & # 39; without permission.

G-Eazy Y Three 6 mafia star J juicy are being sued by Memphis DJ Squeeky and Gaylon Love about their 2017 song "No Limit."

According to the new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the couple affirms that they own the rights of the hip-hop classic "Looking 4 Da Chewin", and allege G-EazyThe sample track of your 1993 record without permission.

The couple is suing for copyright infringement and they want a portion of the proceeds from the release, which they enjoyed as the lead single from G-Eazy's fourth studio album, "The Beautiful & Damned."

Although the track also has Cardi B Y A $ AP Rocky, and the remix also includes French montana, BellyIn addition to Juicy J, only G-Eazy and Juicy J are named in the lawsuit.

Memphis artists' lawyer, Alcide Honore, told TMZ Juicy J, whose real name Jordan Michael Houston, was named in the presentation because he comes from Memphis, so he should have been aware of the infraction.

He added that G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, is included, as it is his lead, and the other parties could add to the lawsuit as the case progresses.

It comes after Juicy J and his counterpart Three 6 Mafia DJ Paul both were beaten with separate lawsuits earlier this week (begins March 2).