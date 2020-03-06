Free agency of NHL 2020: UFA market status after the trade deadline

The NHL exchange deadline last Monday had an immediate effect on the unrestricted free agent market this summer.

Here is a breakdown on what players may be available and what organizations can do as July 1 approaches.

Forward

With the New York Rangers re-signing end Chris Kreider and the New York Islanders acquisition and re-registration center Jean-Gabriel Pageau, two of the notable free agent strikers left the board.

Taylor hall He still tops the list as the best front and only superstar among the UFAs this summer. The decrease in its production this season, possibly linked to knee surgery that ended the season a year ago, could negatively affect its value as a free agent. Reaching a multi-year deal worth more than $ 10 million annually seems less likely to the winner of the 2018 Hart Trophy than when it started this season.

Florida Panther Ends Mike Hoffman Y Evgeni Dadonov and end of the Vancouver Canucks Tyler Toffoli They are the best of what can be considered advanced second level talent. Hoffman and Dadonov are skilled offensive players, while Toffoli is a versatile striker who can play in the center or in the wing.

Other recognizable strikers include San Jose & # 39; s Joe thorntonFrom Washington Ilya KovalchukFrom Toronto Jason Spezzoh buffalo Wayne Simmonds. Everyone has had his best moment and should consider deep options at this stage of their respective races, while Thornton is already talking about returning with the Sharks next season. Nashville Predators Extreme Mikael Granlund and the New York Rangers & # 39; Jesper Fast They would also be decent pills.

Defenders

The defenders market presents two blue-chippers in the captain of St. Louis Blues Alex Pietrangelo and the rear of the Boston Bruins Torey Krug. There is also some decent secondary talent on the blue line, like Carolina's Sami VatanenFrom Toronto Tyson barrieFrom Tampa Bay Kevin Shattenkirk and Calgary T.J. Brodie.

Krug teammate Zdeno Chara It will also become a UFA, but everyone knows that he will re-sign with the Bruins or retire.

Goalkeepers

Notable goalkeepers include a former Vezina Trophy winner in Washington Braden Holtby, twice Stanley Cup champion in Chicago Corey crawfordand the winner of the 2019 Masterton trophy in Las Vegas & # 39; Robin Lehner. Of those three, Lehner might be the best option, since Holtby and Crawford no longer have numbers worthy of Vezina. Meanwhile, the less appreciated Lehner had solid statistics behind a porous Blackhawks club before being sent to the Golden Knights on the exchange deadline.

Several quality backups may be available, including Calgary Cam TalbotDallas Anton KhudobinFrom Boston Jaroslav Halak and the islanders Thomas Greiss.

What happens next?

How many of these players are still available when free agency opens at 12 p.m. ET on July 1 is yet to be seen.

The Coyotes, hungry for offense, could open the vault to keep Hall in Arizona, although that could mean losing some salary to do so. Cap Friendly indicates that they have invested more than $ 80 million in 17 players, although they can get $ 5.25 million in capital relief by placing the least withdrawn end Marian Hossa in reserve of long-term injuries.

Toffoli is quickly adapting to the Canucks after they acquired it two weeks ago from Los Angeles Kings. With more than $ 63 million tied in 13 players and goalkeeper Jacob Markstrom To re-sign, there may not be enough to keep Toffoli in the fold.

Pietrangelo and Krug would attract considerable interest if they reached the open market, but that is not a certainty. The Blues hope to re-sign Pietrangelo, and he wants to stay, although it might be difficult to calculate the dollars. Krug, on the other hand, suggested last September that he would take a local discount to remain a Bruin.

With the capitals giving more play time to young people Ilya Samsonov This season, Holtby's days in Washington seem numbered. At age 35, Crawford won't get more lucrative long-term deals, but the Blackhawks could try to keep him in the fold for a reasonable short-term deal.

Marc-Andre Fleury He seems entrenched as the Golden Knights goalkeeper. However, one wonders if that could change if Lehner surpasses Fleury and takes over the boot network in the playoffs.