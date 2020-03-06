Frank Lampard deserves more credit for working in Chelsea | Soccer news

Frank Lampard took Chelsea's job in difficult circumstances, but they are on track to finish in the top four before their meeting with Everton, live at Sky Sports Premier League on Sunday







Frank Lampard replaced Maurizio Sarri in the summer.

The reunion of Frank Lampard with Carlo Ancelotti in Super sunday It will awaken memories of Chelsea's glorious past. The couple won a Premier League and FA Cup double at Stamford Bridge in 2010, bringing more success to a club they were getting used to.

Ten years later, however, they meet again in very different circumstances. Ancelotti's eyes have narrowed on Everton and, in Chelsea's hot seat, once occupied by his former mentor, Lampard's as well.

"We are not Chelsea of ​​times gone by, with Hazards and Costas and Terrys and Drogbas," Lampard said after Tuesday's FA Cup victory over Liverpool. "We are in a different place. We have young players, we have some older players, but we are trying to close a gap up."

It is not an easy task, given the circumstances, and the scale of the task has been clear during a run of only five victories in the Premier League of 16 games since the beginning of November. The humiliation of the Champions League last week by Bayern Munich was another painful reminder of the terrain to be recovered.

But if Lampard has been under scrutiny in recent months, it is partly a consequence of how his team raised expectations at the beginning of the campaign, when a run of six consecutive Premier League wins put Chelsea within reach of the top. of the table. and suggested that an early transition season could become somewhat greater.

It was a tempting perspective, but it shouldn't surprise us that it didn't happen that way. Any conversation about a possible title challenge was extremely premature, and although Lampard still has something to prove on the bench, in what is only his second season as a manager, it is also fair to say that he deserves more credit for the work he has. done on Stamford Bridge so far.

How Lampard handled a dangerous problem

Eden Hazard provided 16 goals and 15 assists in the Premier League last period

It is probably not mentioned enough how hard it was to lose Eden Hazard in the summer, and that even before considering that Chelsea's transfer ban made it impossible to replace it. The Belgian, winner of a match and talisman, was responsible for scoring or setting almost half of his 63 Premier League goals with Maurizio Sarri.

Lampard has had to rely on young players not tested at the top level to fill that void, and even in January, after the transfer ban was lifted, there were no reinforcements. Chelsea is the only Premier League team that hasn't spent a penny on signings this season. The average payout of the other clubs competing for a result in the top four is £ 126 million. Manchester United, three points below them on the table, has spent £ 216m.

And yet, it is Chelsea who is on the way to the Champions League standings, not only ahead of Manchester United, but also ahead of Tottenham, who has spent £ 156 million, and Arsenal, who has spent £ 138 millions. Much has been done of the challenges inherited by José Mourinho and Mikel Arteta in those works, but at least they were backed to bring their own players in January. Lampard did not get that luxury.

He got the luxury of a talented crop of young players. But talent still requires careful care and proper training, and surely there can be little doubt that Lampard has provided both.

After all, who really expected Tammy Abraham to accumulate 13 Premier League goals before the end of January? Who saw Mason Mount become a fixed element in England's squad? And who anticipated seeing Billy Gilmour play Liverpool outside the park three months before he turned 19?

Frank Lampard and his players celebrate their 2-1 victory over Arsenal

That exciting victory over Liverpool was not the first game in which Lampard's audacity was rewarded, nor was it the first time he demonstrated an impressive level of tactical insight.

As Jurgen Klopp later pointed out, Chelsea had already pressured Liverpool twice this season, bringing the European Super Cup to penalties and down the Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. There have been disappointments along the way, but Lampard has also defeated Mourinho (twice) and Arteta.

Lampard would be the first to admit that his Chelsea team has not scored enough goals and has conceded too many. But the underlying statistics offer more encouragement.

According to Opta data for the expected goals, which measures how many goals a team should have scored and conceded based on the quality of the opportunities created and abandoned, Chelsea is behind Manchester City and Liverpool this season. In other words, they create many good scoring opportunities and do not give many to their opponents.

The numbers suggest that the overall structure and configuration of the team, the areas in which the manager has the most influence, have been solid.

Instead, Chelsea's problems have come in both boxes. At one extreme, the lack of cruelty that is expected of inexperienced young players. On the other hand, a low-performance goalkeeper who routinely conceded the shots he should have saved, and that Lampard had no voice in recruiting.

What a difference it could make, then, if Kepa Arrizabalaga can take advantage of his outstanding performance against Liverpool on Tuesday night. And how could he change his fortunes if the imminent arrival of Hakim Ziyech of Ajax is followed by more attack reinforcements in the summer.

There is much more of the season to pass before that, of course. Many more obstacles to clear if Chelsea wants to keep his place in the top four. But perhaps the glory days evoked by Ancelotti's return to the Stamford Bridge are not that far after all. And maybe Frank Lampard deserves a little more credit than he is receiving.

