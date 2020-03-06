Frank Grillo and Wendy Moniz heading for divorce after 19 years of marriage

WENN / Sheri Determan

The actor of & # 39; Avengers: Endgame & # 39; He has not yet commented on his separation, but his actress wife is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children in their divorce petition.

"Avengers Final Game"star Frank Cricket He has separated from his wife of 19 years.

Actress Wendy Moniz He recently filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court, listing his date of separation as February 21.

According to People.com, she seeks joint legal and physical custody of her two children, Liam, 15, and Rio Joseph, 10.

The former couple married in October 2000 after meeting on the set of the American soap opera "Guiding Light" in the late 1990s.

Grillo has not yet commented on the divorce news.

He also has Remy, a 23-year-old son, from his previous marriage.