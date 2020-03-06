Four Tips on How Not to Meet Girls

Every girl has a story about a guy who scares her. Most likely, she even has several of them. If you do not believe it, ask any of your friends about this. And almost certainly most of these “creepy” guys do not even realize that they unconsciously push women away, trying to please them.

If you are interested in Ukrainian women dating, follow these simple tips. Try not to make these four most common mistakes.

1. Stalking (both online and in real life)

Anyone who has an Internet connection and the ability to type can find out a lot of interesting things about you but this does not mean that one should do it. Internet harassment is incredibly common these days and is alarming for most women.

This is unromantic and does not increase your chances, and if you find yourself doing this, step back and give yourself and your Internet connection a timeout. Definitely, you should not tell the girl what you managed to find out about her in a few hours spent on the Internet or viewing all three thousand of her posts on Instagram. Remember that it is always healthier and more correct to ask questions directly to the person you like, not the search engine.

2. Refusal to accept “no” as an answer

There is a reason why horror movie villains can often be called “implacable.” Anyone who continues to chase you and does not give up scares. A guy who cannot calmly accept “no” as an answer may think that he is persistent and romantic, as the old morality required of him, but most often the woman who fights off his courtship is simply afraid.

If a girl wants to talk with you, she will enter into a conversation and agree to go on a date together, if not, don’t push on her, don’t beg, don’t blackmail, and in no case be rude — none of these methods will make her change her mind, but it’s quite possible to ruin the opinion about you.

Excessive pressure

If you grew up studying “masculinity” according to traditional sources, you probably sincerely believe that a man should “conquer” a woman. And if you sit back, she will never be interested in you and will prefer a more determined boyfriend. Not only is this no longer true, but it is also a recipe for pushing away rather than attracting a girl.

Constant talking

If you already have a date, remember that you still need to control yourself. The thing is that many people want to tell more about themselves, to show how good and interesting they are. However, this is a mistake. You need to remember that a girl also wants to tell you something about herself or to express her opinion on some situations. Let her do this and create circumstances for engaging dialogue and not for a boring monologue.

Nowadays, women are more and more beware of guys who behave too intrusively, encroach on their personal space and literally choke on their attention. Therefore, no matter how you like it, slow down a bit and do not forget that in addition to the romantic there must be other interests in her and your life — so you will have more chances to build healthy relationships.