Fort Collins wins its first championship nomination with the victory over Chaparral – Up News Info

The unified hockey program of the city of Fort Collins, in its fourth year of existence, does not let age dictate expectations.

The Lambkins are legitimate.

No. 3 Fort Collins won a 3-2 victory against No. 2 Chaparral on Thursday night in the CHSAA state semifinals at Pepsi Center. All Lambkins goals came in the first period with a generalized score from Jason Campos, Tanner Marsh and Nolan Williamson. And, Fort Collins didn't have any older people on the ice.

"We are a very young team," said Fort Collins coach Dylan Strom. "It almost works to your advantage on some occasions when it is naive how big the moment really is, and we try to use it for our benefit."

Fort Collins (18-3-1) will now face Valor Christian (19-2-1) on Tuesday for the first chance of the Lambkins in a state title.

Fort Collins was reinforced in the semifinals by an excellent goal by Sam Simon, whose save percentage of .949 before Thursday night was in the second best in the state. Chaparral (16-3-3) scored with a power goal in the second period of Blake Johnson with a five-on-three lead. The Wolverines added another goal in the third period of Jackson Mundell, but could not complete the return.

"(Simon) is the anchor of our team," Strom said. "There is a reason why he is using the,quot; C "and it is very unusual for a goalkeeper to use it." But that's where our leadership in the club comes from. "