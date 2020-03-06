Formula 1 in 2020: the changes needed for the new season

New signings, new appearances and new rules … a summary of some of the key changes in the grid and in the sport before the start of the Australian GP season next week; Watch the Melbourne race live only on Sky F1

New races for a historic season

The 70th season of Formula 1 is scheduled to be the longest in history, with 21 races between March and November on five continents.

F1 2020 welcomes a new addition: Vietnam, on a street circuit in vibrant Hanoi, and one of the favorites that comes back, like a renewed Zandvoort in the Netherlands regains a position for the first time in 35 years to give Max Verstappen and his & # 39; orange army & # 39; A career at home.

Germany has been delayed for the third time in six years.

In case the Chinese GP is restored later in the year, F1 will also have a record season of 22 races.

See the full 2020 race calendar

Driver changes …

Unusually, this winter has seen only two seats change hands since the end of last season.

Esteban Ocon returns to a race seat, replacing Nico Hulkenberg in Renault, after a year at a test stand in Mercedes.

From Canada Nicholas Latifi He finally gets his great break in Williams, meanwhile, after replacing Robert Kubica.

… and a renowned team

Two alphas in the same grid? Almost: Alfa Romeo joins the newly renowned Alpha tauri like what Toro Rosso took the name of the fashion brand Red Bull. It has resulted in a new image and a striking new livery.

Check out the full list of 2020 teams and drivers

Checkered flag regains official status

Although the iconic checkered flag has never moved away from F1, it was replaced as the signal & # 39; official & # 39; End of the race in 2019 by electronic scoreboards after the physical flag accidentally waved an early lap at the Canadian GP the previous year.

However, the automated system was also not perfect, as was shown in Suzuka, when the board illuminated a lap too early and the race results recovered one lap. But the last change for 2020 means that when you see the checkered flag displayed, you know it's officially the end of the Grand Prix.

Engine Rule Settings

The V6 hybrid turbo engines enter their seventh season in use, only one season less than the V8 units, and the key rules in this area remain unchanged.

However, there are some important adjustments.

In what should result in fewer penalties on the grid, teams can now use an MGU-K without additional penalty throughout the season, from two to three.

Meanwhile, less fuel (a maximum of 0.25 liters) can now be kept outside the survival cell than before, which should be necessary for normal engine operation.

To further control the fuel flow limit of 100 kg / h during racing, teams must also install a second fuel flow meter in their power units by 2020.

More discretion for butlers

The hard and fast penalty rules regarding jump starts and lost weighing bridges have relaxed slightly by 2020.

Commissioners will now not have to automatically impose a start on the pit-lane for a weighing bridge lost in practice, while a jump start can now be punished with penalties of less than five or 10 seconds instead of more draconian passes and 10 second stops -gos.

(Slightly) longer curfew

The period in which the mechanics cannot be on the track and work in their cars before the opening sessions on Friday and Saturday on the track has been extended from eight to nine hours.

"The personnel of the equipment that is associated in some way with the operation of the cars within the limits of the circuit during two restricted periods of nine hours that begin twelve hours before the programmed start times of P1 and P3 is not allowed,quot; , establishes the revised sports regulations. .

Friday driver license points

Young or inexperienced drivers who make appearances during Friday's opening practice session can now earn points toward their full super license, which is required to compete in F1. "A maximum of 10 additional points per driver can be awarded for free practice sessions over a period of three years," said the FIA.

There are no tests in season

With the racing calendar constantly expanding and the teams discovering that they were getting limited benefits from the tests during the season anyway, the two season tests of recent years have been eliminated.

Pirelli's tests for 2021 in preparation for the arrival of 18-inch tires will continue, including the most extensive end-of-season session in Abu Dhabi, when teams will have to give runtime to inexperienced drivers.

