Former soccer players and hockey players sue the University of Michigan claiming former sexual assault doctor – Up News Info Detroit

– Three former athletes from the University of Michigan filed lawsuits on Thursday against the school, claiming that a deceased doctor sexually assaulted them while the men were members of the football and hockey teams in the 1980s.

The lawsuits, which identify men only as John Doe, reflect the allegations in the first lawsuit filed against the university over Dr. Robert E. Anderson. All lawsuits accuse the university of not eliminating Anderson despite multiple complaints about him.

All the men are represented by Mike Cox, a former Michigan attorney general, who said Wednesday that his firm represents some 20 people in lawsuits against the school.

The university, located in Ann Arbor, revealed last month that it was investigating multiple allegations of abuse against Anderson, who died in 2008. Last week, he said he had received more than 100 complaints about Anderson.

Anderson had a decade-long career as director of the University Health Service and doctor of several sports teams, including football, from 1996 until his retirement in 2003.

One of the men who filed a lawsuit on Thursday received a sports scholarship and was a member of the football team from 1980 to 1985. His lawsuit says he saw Anderson several times a year.

"In an illustrative example, the plaintiff remembers being told to see Anderson when he had strep throat, and during this appointment, Anderson raped the plaintiff with digital anal penetration and genital caresses," the lawsuit said.

Another man's lawsuit identified him as an All State soccer player in high school who received a sports scholarship and was a member of the Michigan team from 1981 to 1985. The man saw Anderson about four times a year, according to the lawsuit.

“Not once did the plaintiff see Anderson for problems related to his genitals or anus; However, most of the time Anderson treated the plaintiff, Anderson demanded that the plaintiff lower his pants, so that Anderson could digitally penetrate the plaintiff's year and caress the plaintiff's genitals, "the lawsuit said.

The third lawsuit was filed on behalf of a man who was a member of the hockey team from 1983 to 1984. The lawsuit said the man saw Anderson about five times a year.

During most of those visits, "Anderson sexually assaulted, sexually abused and abused the plaintiff, by inflicting non-consensual digital anal penetration and genital caresses," the lawsuit said.

The university president apologized to "those who were harmed,quot; by Anderson, and authorities acknowledged that some campus employees were aware of the charges against the doctor before a 2018 complaint that led to a police investigation.

Campus police found that previous complaints covered much of Anderson's time at school, until 2002.

Also on Thursday, two men joined the public accusations against Anderson.

Michael Connelley, a former student, said Anderson abused him "for years,quot; during medical exams at the University Health Service. Connelley declined to detail his accusations during a press conference in Ypsilanti, but said he saw Anderson for a sore throat for the first time because a friend told him the doctor was "gay friendly."

JP DesCamp said he went to Anderson for a physical exam required for his work in 1973. DesCamp said Anderson had him lying naked on an exam table and touched his genitals and rectum.

DesCamp said he left the office "feeling highly vulnerable and taken advantage of,quot; but never discussed it with anyone.

DesCamp said he later learned that coworkers refused to see Anderson because "word spread about Dr. Drop-your-drawers Anderson."

Robert Stone, the first man to publicly discuss his accusations against Anderson with The Detroit News, also spoke at the press conference and thanked the university police detective who conducted the investigation.

The lawyers representing the men asked the Michigan Attorney General, Dana Nessel, to open their own investigation and asked the board of regents of the university to cooperate.

"What happened here was a 30-year-old lie, the best and brightest of this state was attacked by Dr. Anderson and we know that people at the university in positions of power knew and did nothing," said lawyer John Manly “The damage to any of these men and women here is like having guts torn out. It is not a small thing. It's a horror show. "

Nessel scheduled a press conference for later in the day.

