Former East Bay soccer coach sentenced for sex with minor girl – Up News Info San Francisco

MARTINEZ (Up News Info SF) – A former East Bay youth soccer coach and physical education teacher convicted of having sex with a minor has been sentenced to three years in a state prison, authorities said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Friday that Israel Ayala-Lopez, 27, of Richmond, pleaded guilty earlier this week to having illegal sex with a minor girl.

Richmond's teacher, Israel Ayala López, accused of sexual crimes (Richmond Police Department)

Ayala-López had sex with the victim several times between April and August last year. Richmond police arrested Ayala-López on August 28.

Ayala-López was a physical education teacher and soccer coach at Richmond High School, and was hired in 2017.

The district attorney's office said Ayala-López would have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. The judge also issued a criminal protection order to prevent him from communicating with the victim, the prosecutor's office said.

