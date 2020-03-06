Former Azriel Clary of R. Kelly states that he told her to poop in a cup and eat them

Instagram

The surprising accusation, which appears in a new preview of the singer's documentary & # 39; Predecence & # 39;, surprisingly draws people's attention to Tami Roman as one of those who comment on the matter.

"Precedence", a new R. Kelly documentary, just released a new trailer. The new clip introduces the ex-girlfriend of the musician in disgrace Azriel Clary making a shocking statement while saying that Kelly forced her to eat her own feces.

When a federal agent asks if he sees the things R. Kelly keeps on his iPads, Azriel replies: "He has a video of me, um … He made me make this video, actually, of me … making a number two in a cup, and then eating it from the cup. "

In another part of the clip, the documentary offers an audio of the singer "I think I can fly" begging Azriel not to leave it. "It's done, it's over. It's over. You may not even get to trial," you can hear Azriel say, to which the singer responded by saying, "I love you."

"I'm so sorry for you," he adds. "I'm sorry, I really loved you … You led me and used me and played with me."

The surprising denunciation catches people's attention. Among those who weigh on the matter is Tami Roman. "The level of control I had over these young girls is unfortunate, because I or he would be dead. We really fight if he asks me to eat the shit! Not with the IBS I have! Hell!" so she writes under a clip post on Instagram.

This comes after Azriel explained that Kelly was lying to her and Joycelyn Savage. "Robert planned when and how he was going to let Joy go. If she were the & # 39; only & # 39 ;, it wouldn't have been 4/5 months without seeing him," he said in a comment section of an Instagram post in January . . "He was the only person I asked to see on visits every time, not Joy, and the only reason I can see him now is because I left."

According to Azriel, Kelly really "didn't care about Joy, and I didn't like that I was using her and I told her that on my last visit to get rid of her if she didn't care, and her last words were & # 39; we have to feed to the tiger before the tiger bites us. He doesn't want to tell me but him. "

Azriel separated from Kelly after her altercation in the headlines with Joycelyn earlier this month. He met his family when he accompanied Joycelyn to a court appearance in Chicago, and subsequently decided to return to the family home she left at the age of 17 to move with Kelly.