Forget the PS5, Microsoft may soon introduce the new cheap Xbox – BGR

Microsoft is already two steps ahead of Sony when it comes to new console ads, and the latter has not yet responded in any way. Microsoft kidnapped the Game Awards in December when it revealed the name of the new Xbox and showed the final design of the X Series console. Then, a few weeks ago, Microsoft announced almost all hardware details for the console, presenting some interesting features of the X Series in the process. The Sony PlayStation 5 revelation event is still missing in action, and the coronavirus epidemic certainly makes it difficult for Sony to organize a suitable press event. After all, Sony withdrew from three shows so far, including MWC, PAX East and GDC, and announced that it will not be present at E3 even before it becomes clear that the spread of COVID-19 will be a problem. But forget about Sony for a second, since there is a new Xbox rumor in the city. Microsoft could soon introduce the cheap version of Xbox Series X, and the model that many people could end up buying later this year.

That is the Xbox Lockhart model that appeared in some reports in the past, which could well end up being the Xbox S Series, given Microsoft's history with the names of Xbox.

%MINIFYHTML505b7f33dcb81e06ffdb0a4fb07e02f011% %MINIFYHTML505b7f33dcb81e06ffdb0a4fb07e02f012%

According to Dealer Gaming (via The Game Post), Microsoft will soon reveal the Lockhart.

Upon learning that Microsoft will share Lockhart's details for the first time, soon. I should give an idea of ​​the Xbox multi Sku approach for the next generation. Remember, this console with 4TF Navi GPU and Zen CPU is an input model and in general better than X1-X today. Around $ 300. #xbox pic.twitter.com/7I8BvurWfP – DISTRIBUTOR (@Dealer_Gaming) March 5, 2020

The device would offer half of the X Series performance at 4TFlops, but that's even better than the Xbox One X, which is the most powerful and expensive Xbox you can buy right now. Apparently, the X Series would cost around $ 300, which, if real, would be a fantastic price for the console.

Louise Kirby, developer of the Void2D and Void3D engines for Xbox Series X, Windows 10 and Switch, offered another detail about the S Series on Twitter, suggesting that the cheapest console will support a resolution of 2560 x 1440, compared to 4K support that the X Series is getting.

However, this is only a rumor at the moment. We have no way of confirming anything, and we will have to wait for Microsoft to reveal the cheapest X Series. We will remind you that the report a few days ago said that both Sony and Microsoft will launch two new consoles each fall. , but that is also just a rumor. It will be interesting to see if Sony makes any kind of PS5 announcement before Microsoft introduces the S Series.

Image source: Microsoft