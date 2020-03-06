Florida Lobster got a break in China's tariffs. Then came the coronavirus.

MARATHON, Florida – Like other commercial fishermen along the east and west coasts, Ethan Wallace had been waiting 18 months for China, the world's largest importer of live lobster, to raise its crushing retaliatory tariffs on US seafood that They had reduced their earnings.
This week came that time: Beijing began allowing Chinese companies to request tariff exemptions. But for Mr. Wallace, it didn't matter anymore.
Tariffs or not, nobody in China is buying. The outbreak of coronavirus meant that the Lunar New Year banquets and wedding parties that feature a fresh lobster on each plate, a symbol of good fortune, were canceled. In several cities, restaurants are closed and indoor public meetings are prohibited. And even if they were not, many of the planes carrying live lobsters do not fly to China.
"Boom! Coronavirus," said Wallace, 28, after driving Piece of the Pie, his 43-foot Torres boat, to the Keys Fisheries marina in Marathon. Although the season continues until the end of March, he and his crew that day took home more lobster traps than pounds of lobster from the Gulf of Mexico.
"Normally I would still be fishing for the next 15 days or so," he said as two companions unloaded wooden traps tied with brown seaweed garlands that hung like tinsel. Although the catch fades near the end of the season, the premium price that buyers are willing to pay for live lobsters that can be sent to China [$ 11 to $ 12 per pound when the year started] was worth the pain.
In January, when the Chinese government closed the live seafood market in Wuhan, the price of lobster in Florida fell overnight at up to $ 5 per pound. Because they will now have to be sold for frozen use, lobsters are not worth as much.
"In order not to catch much and not have a price, it's hard to leave his team," said Wallace, who had already stranded most of his 3,200 lobster traps. Between fuel and your crew's wages, a lobster day can cost you more than $ 1,000. "Once they lowered the price, everyone headed straight for the dock."
Lobster traps are stacked around the pier, scattering in the parking lot, on the grass and even, in some places, along the overseas road that crosses the Florida Keys.
The makeshift skyline of skyscrapers and wooden slats skyscrapers is an emblem of how fast and fast the outbreak of coronavirus is spreading throughout the global economy. Production and distribution chains, travel plans and social gatherings have been interrupted in Asia, Europe and North America. The effects are affecting the supply of Apple phones and the demand for hotel rooms and lobsters.
"The effect of the coronavirus has been a shock throughout the lobster supply chain in the United States and Canada," said Annie Tselikis, executive director of the Lobster Distributor Association in Maine, where four out of five American lobsters are captured .
Now is a slow time for fishing and sales in the state, he said, so the damage has been limited.
Compared to those in Maine, the annual landings of the Florida Keys are small, about six million pounds. But half of the catch goes to China, the largest individual customer.
During the last decade, China's live lobster demand, a sign of wealth and status among the country's rapidly growing middle class, has transformed the Florida lobster industry. Caribbean spiny claw lobsters caught on its shore tend to be more prized in China than Maine claws.
Known as dragon shrimp, they could be sent from Miami and arrive, alive, to China 40 hours later. As prices exceeded $ 20 per pound in 2014, more and more fishing boats, processors and buyers redirected their operations to sell to Asia. Lobster is now the most valuable seafood product harvested in the state.
"The Chinese market has improved the quality of our life," said Ernie Piton, 55, who was repairing traps outside his garage. He also finished his season early. About 10 years ago, he switched to selling live lobsters directly to Chinese buyers who were waiting for his ship at the Key Largo dock and then collected lobsters when they were unloaded. "We were able to put more money in the bank," Piton said.
D,amp;D Seafood, which handles more than one million pounds of lobster a year, has a five-minute installation from Miami International Airport to speed up shipments. "The virus has knocked out 100 percent of our business live in China," said Dennis Dopico, the vice president. When the market closed, it got stuck with around 5,000 pounds in the tanks instead of the 15,000 transported on an average day. "We were just lucky," he said.
For the Florida fishing industry, the health scare is the latest in a series of unfortunate events. In 2017 Hurricane Irma razed the region, destroying lobster traps and boats and reducing commercial fishing crops, said Gary Graves, manager of Keys Fisheries, one of the state’s largest seafood processors and distributors.
In 2018, a trade dispute with the United States led China to impose an additional 25 percent tariff on US lobster imports, recovering the tariffs that the Trump administration had applied to Chinese products. Last summer, just after the lobster season began, another wave of White House tariffs led the Chinese to retaliate by further increasing U.S. import tariffs on shellfish. According to the Maine International Trade Center, live lobster exports to China fell 42 percent between 2018 and 2019, from $ 148 million to less than $ 86 million.
Maine was the most affected by punitive tariffs. Buyers could easily turn north to Canada, whose waters breed the same species of lobster with claws.
One thousand six hundred miles south, in the Keys, fishermen and distributors still sold live lobsters to China, but prices were low. "The fees cost us hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Piton, the fisherman from Key Largo.
He had hoped to recover the lost ground during the New Year celebrations in China, when rising demand increased prices. "You expect a good pull right at the end of the season," he said. "Then the market collapsed."
Mr. Piton lives one block from Key Largo Fisheries. Last week, a lone lobster boat, Hanna Katherine, arrived with something to sell.
Upon leaving the deck, John Greco said he had already taken about a third of his 2,600 traps, but he thought he could earn some extra money since most of the others had surrendered for the season.
"It stinks that the price dropped," he said, as a pair of lobsters came out of the bright blue boxes that had been lifted to the dock. "But if you don't go out, you don't do anything."
Mr. Greco, 34, and his brother have been catching lobsters since high school. That morning they had left by car at 5:30, throwing and emptying about 250 traps throughout the day.
Inside the fishery, half a dozen cutters with white rubber boots and thick gloves wielded long steak knives, which quickly separated the yellow-tailed tubs. The heads were in a cardboard box lined with plastic; Skeletons that could be used for the friend in another. Nearby, a purple tub was full of bonito, often used as bait. "It has a scent that fish love," said Rick Hill, co-owner of Key Largo Fisheries.
Lobsters were weighed in batches and then thrown into a stainless steel tub filled with ice and fresh water, a quick way to kill them. Some would probably end up in one of the huge warehouse freezers in the fishery, which are set at 20 and 30 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.
The final count: 365 pounds of lobster, with a value of just over $ 2,500.
"I am not complaining," Greco said, but noted that if the Chinese market had not collapsed, it would have earned at least another $ 1,000 for the day's work.
For the US commercial fishing industry. In the US, the tariff exemption is a great relief, but due to the virus, it is still unclear how long it will take to revive trade with China.
In Marathon, the season is ending, but it reopens in August. "Next year is just around the corner for us," Wallace said.
Keith Bradsher contributed reporting from Shanghai.