Florida Lobster got a break in China's tariffs. Then came the coronavirus.

MARATHON, Florida – Like other commercial fishermen along the east and west coasts, Ethan Wallace had been waiting 18 months for China, the world's largest importer of live lobster, to raise its crushing retaliatory tariffs on US seafood that They had reduced their earnings.

This week came that time: Beijing began allowing Chinese companies to request tariff exemptions. But for Mr. Wallace, it didn't matter anymore.

%MINIFYHTML4e2ffd4e1bb1a3c5f6dd6cd2f64f914e11% %MINIFYHTML4e2ffd4e1bb1a3c5f6dd6cd2f64f914e12%

Tariffs or not, nobody in China is buying. The outbreak of coronavirus meant that the Lunar New Year banquets and wedding parties that feature a fresh lobster on each plate, a symbol of good fortune, were canceled. In several cities, restaurants are closed and indoor public meetings are prohibited. And even if they were not, many of the planes carrying live lobsters do not fly to China.

"Boom! Coronavirus," said Wallace, 28, after driving Piece of the Pie, his 43-foot Torres boat, to the Keys Fisheries marina in Marathon. Although the season continues until the end of March, he and his crew that day took home more lobster traps than pounds of lobster from the Gulf of Mexico.