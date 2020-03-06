First woman to run a hospital in Syria speaks with Al Jazeera | news from Syria

The first Syrian woman to run a hospital in the country and the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary is urging the international community to help stop the humanitarian catastrophe in Idlib province in northwestern Syria.

Dr. Amani Ballour ran a hospital in the besieged enclave of eastern Gouta for three years, until 2018, when she and her staff were forced to evacuate after the enclave fell before the forces of the Syrian regime.

She is in France at the beginning of a European tour to raise awareness about the situation in Idlib.

Natacha Butler of Al Jazeera sat down for an interview with Dr. Amani in Paris.