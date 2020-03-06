Filming of Salman Khan for his next film in Thailand canceled due to coronavirus

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his next release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Prabhudheva's movie is ready to reach the screens of this Eid. The actor is currently filming some high octane action scenes for him. Radhe also had many scenes to film in Thailand. However, it seems that the film crew will have to wait a while to film their next schedule.

Reports suggest that the shooting of the film in Thailand has been canceled due to the outbreak of coronavirus. According to reports, health officials in Thailand reported the death of the 47 patients with positive coronavirus. Just to be sure, Radhe's team decided not to move to Thailand for action sequences and focus on another location.

%MINIFYHTMLbf658ddfac5d21254878e1782092692913% %MINIFYHTMLbf658ddfac5d21254878e1782092692914%

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released some posters last week, where Salman Khan is seen doing an incredible action. The actor will be seen with Disha Patani. The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Radhe will face at the box office with the star of Akshay Kumar Laxxmi Bomb, which also premieres on Eid. A box office crash in Salman and Akshay is not new. Since both superstars have many followers, producers and actors are not worried about the crash, as both films are expected to do a great deal.