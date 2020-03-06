Fiji: destroying paradise | Fiji

Fiji is sold to tourists as a land of white sand beaches and crystal clear waters, but a new tourism development is threatening the idyllic image of the Pacific nation.

A Chinese-owned company is building a casino hotel on Malolo Island, near a world-famous surfing surf.

Landowners claim that without any permit or permit, the company has destroyed 5,000 square meters (53,820 square feet) of the former reef, plowed through a mangrove forest used by locals to obtain food and illegally invaded their property.

101 east investigate how one of the biggest tourism developments in the country is wreaking havoc in the pristine surroundings of Fiji.

Source: Al Jazeera