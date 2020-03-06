Fight against Libya: foreign powers want to participate now, as in the past | News

%MINIFYHTML527bfeeac3c9b8590d7bd8d220c263f711% %MINIFYHTML527bfeeac3c9b8590d7bd8d220c263f712%

The renegade commander Khalifa Haftar has been struggling to take over the capital of Libya for more than 10 months of the United Nations Government of National Agreement recognized by Tripoli.

But as rival governments fight for control, violence only grows as several foreign countries intervene to support the respective sides.



Charles Stratford of Al Jazeera reports from the ancient site of Leptis Magna, where the armies of several empires once fought for control, and discovers that the present in Libya has echoes of its past.