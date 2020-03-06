Feel Good Friday: this week's stories that will melt your heart

Ready to feel good? Don't worry, we have the products and we share them with you.
At this week's Feel Good Friday, we have six offerings that will surely make you smile, starting with a little boy who dressed as his favorite person for a special day at school and who he chose will probably cause you to break
In another touching story that could make you feel emotional, a young pet was endangered to protect a family member against armed intruders, and a group of New Jersey parents decided to go to the mat to show their cheerleader daughters how much they support they.
The celebrities also went into the action of feeling good, with the superstar Taylor Swift showing his support for Nashville in a massive and legendary way Star Wars actor who makes a young fan's dream come true when he connects with her after a massive surgery.
Here are six stories that will surely start your weekend with a positive note …
Facebook / Jacksonville North Pulaski School District
Surprise of the day of favorite person
When it was time to choose someone to dress for the "Dress like your favorite person,quot; day of your elementary school Easton Blocker He immediately elected Officer Jeffrey Cross, his favorite security guard at the school who helps him stay safe every morning on his way to school.
On the Facebook page of the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District, a photo of the two wearing similar yellow and black suits was published. Cross's shirt says "Security,quot; on the back, while Easton says: "Junior Security."
"From day one, he has always had a fascination with Officer Cross," said Easton's mother. Lauryn, who made the adorable shirt, told WTHV, a CBS affiliate. "That shirt will probably stay with him forever. It means a lot to him."
CNN Newssource
It's not the size of the dog in the fight …
A two-year-old family dog named Starla ended up telling the story of a girl's life when she went after a couple of armed robbers who tried to enter her home in Georgia, even arrested them when she was shot twice.
The Yorkshire terrier continued to distract the pair of thieves despite the fact that one of the two men shot him like the niece of his front and rear legs. Dion Ewing, the owner of the house, was able to escape.
"This little thing here. It's like a little watchdog," Ewing explained to WGCL. The two men finally escaped, and Starla is healing from her wounds.
@OpenBionics
The force is with her
After raising almost $ 14,000 on social media, an 11-year-old boy Bella Tadlock He became the first person in the United States to receive an advanced multi-grip arm in the style of his favorite movie character: Star Wars & # 39; R2-D2.
And one of the stars of the movie. Mark hamill He became a fan of Bella, going to Skype with the student who could show the creation to Luke Skywalker himself.
"So now I heard that you are a Star Wars fan, but I have to tell you that I am a big fan of you. I am very proud of you," Mark told Bella. "I'm so happy you could make this happen for you."
Kevin Winter / Getty Images for RADIO.COM
Strong country
After violent tornadoes spread through central Tennessee, becoming the second deadliest tornado event in state history with at least 24 reported deaths, some of Nashville's most important names came out to support all those affected.
ME! News learned Taylor Swift donated $ 1 million to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund, and turned to Instagram to encourage fans to help in any way they can. "Nashville is my home and the fact that so many people have lost their homes and much more in Middle Tennessee is devastating to me," Taylor shared on Instagram Stories.
Other stars for donations include Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentleywhose drummer Steve Misamore he lost his home in the tornadoes, and Chris Young, with Cole Swindell donating all sales of merchandising sales of his concert.
Facebook / Linden-Boro Chargers Cheereadling
Cheer Dads
Be careful, Jerry and La & # 39; Darius, these dads from New Jersey come to make mats! OK, not really, but a group of parents, known as the Linden-Boro Chargers Cheerleading Daddy Bolts, went viral this week after a video of their routine at Timber Creek Regional High School in Camden County for Spirit Extreme Pot of Gold Classic came to the web.
The parents joined together to practice the routine six times before their great performance because they wanted to support their cheerleading daughters.
"You can't say & # 39; no & # 39; because it is for children,quot; Amit Darji, one of the parents, told NBC10 Philadelphia. "You want to empower the girls." And like the Navarro team in Cheer, they formed a unique bond in the process, with Dad Darnell Rippey explaining: "Now we are like a brotherhood. We are also a family."
Netlfix, are you listening?
Instagram / @ musicbyfreida
Your heart will sing
Queen Celine showed how much she loves her fans during a recent excursion in New York City when her self-proclaimed superfan, Frieda Solomon, who is a singer, delivered an impromptu interpretation of his song "I Surrender,quot; while riding a car.
When Frieda started singing the hit song to the icon, Celine asked her driver to stop the car and listened carefully to the capella performance. Impressed by her voice, the "Ashes,quot; singer gave Frieda a smile and punched him. Timing was everything to Frieda.
"(She said), & # 39; Thank you for singing to me & # 39;" Fried said exclusively to E! News of his time with his role model. "I responded with & # 39; Thank you for singing all my life & # 39 ;. And then I cried," adding, "I can't believe I had such a moment in my life."
