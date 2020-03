The impossibility of reaching an agreement on the Nile river dam worries farmers in Sudan who depend on the irrigation reservoir.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt were expected to reach an agreement in recent talks in Washington, DC, but Ethiopia boycotted the meeting, accusing the United States of bias.

%MINIFYHTML14d52aaced2a391a459473c6b005b6fc11% %MINIFYHTML14d52aaced2a391a459473c6b005b6fc12%

Farmers worry that a slower flow of water can affect their livelihoods.

Hiba Morgan of Al Jazeera reports.