Fantasy baseball simulation draft: Luis Robert, Giancarlo Stanton among ADP risers, fallers

When it comes to the fantasy baseball simulation draft season, closely monitoring those who get up and fail in the average draft position (ADP) is as paramount to success in their actual drafts as looking at rankings or studying sheets of tricks. It's not just about talent or current performance, but about how the audience sees a particular player. You should not catch someone too early if you do not have to, and if there is an opportunity to wait for a boy, either an early stallion or a half-round sleeper, because other owners are bothering him. Well, this is how you gain value.

Let's take a look at some risers and fallers in ADP using consensus ADP data compiled from Fantrax, RTSports, NFBC and Yahoo from February 19 to March 2. We will also compare your current ADPs with those of the Mock Draft Army of Fantasy Alarm, which has compiled your ADP for a similar period. The Army is a group of fantasy industry writers and their readers who make live drafts as part of their preparation for their real drafts.

Simulated fantasy baseball draft: ADP laughs

Top 100 players

Javier Báez, 2B, Cubs (current ADP: 44.58 | Change in ADP: +3.96)

Báez moved back in 2019 after his outstanding campaign & # 39; 18. His strikeout percentage increased by two percent and, despite a similar BABIP, he saw his batting average drop from .290 to .281. His aggregate projections on FanGraphs show an increase in his counting statistics over the past year due largely to an expectation that his games increased from 138 to 152. The increase in his ADP seems to be due to the fall of others in a similar range. , specifically José Altuve, Mike Clevinger and Yordan Alvarez. He is shortstop No. 9 off the board, going in the fourth round of 12-team draft. Mock Draft Army likes Baez a little better and recruits him around the 35th player in general.

Luis Robert, OF, White Sox (98.97 | +4.04)

Robert is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of this year. He is excited to the limit, and he will have to pay for it. His ADP in the last two weeks in the NFBC is 76.49, but the Army has it at 108. Why the difference? Robert goes for a premium because of his potential stolen base. He hasn't had a single turn at bat in the majors. They take him ahead of Marcell Ozuna, Nicholas Castellanos and Michael Conforto, among others. Now, none of these players has their speed, but all have shown that they can put more than 25 homers and drive in more than 80 races. The Army understands the risk of newbies and has shown moderation by not choosing it too early. I think the Army ADP is more in line with where it should be. Let someone else run the risk in the previous ADP.

Relief pitchers

Why a generic RP category? The relay pitchers were the top four in the ADP classification in this group and ranked first five in the 101-200 ADP category. Did RPs suddenly gain value in all areas? On average, these nine relievers have increased half a turn each. There was also a group of relievers in the range of 211 to 222 that increased a full round. In the top 100, Roberto Osuna, Aroldis Chapman, Josh Hader and Kirby Yates reached about five places. In the 101-200 range, Héctor Neris, Hansel Robles, Edwin Díaz, Archie Bradley and Sean Doolittle rose around seven slot machines. Honestly, I don't know how to explain the overall rise of all these relief pitchers, but it's real, so if you usually expect a closer, you might want to take a round earlier than planned. The Army is in tune with the current ADP of relievers, and this helps validate the trend.

Players in the 101-200 range

Tim Anderson, SS, White Sox 104.9 (+4.34)

Anderson had a great year last year, leading the highest batting average in .335. He combined that with 18 HR and 17 SB in just 128 games, which makes him a major contributor to many fantasy championships. Even with this breakup, it is being taken as SS No. 12. The ADP of the Mock Draft Army for Anderson is 115, largely because a BABIP regression is expected after its .400 mark in that category last year (almost 100 points above the league average). His tiny walk rate of 2.9 percent gave him the worst BB / K ratio in the majors. Red flags abound. The MDA is watching them, why not everyone else?

Nick Castellanos, OF, Reds (108.12 | +6.39)

Castellanos has enjoyed some very good seasons the last three years in Detroit and Chicago. After being traded to the Cubs last year, he hit 16 home runs in just 51 games compared to 11 out of 100 games with the Tigers. Now Castellanos moves to the Great American Ball Park, batter friendly, in Cincinnati, and in turn is climbing on the draft boards. The Reds' lineup also added Mike Moustakas in free agency, giving him half of the order formed by Castellanos, Moustakas, Eugenio Suárez and Joey Votto. Castellanos will have many opportunities driven and probably score about 100 races. I find myself mocking him often after Andrew Benintendi, Ramon Larureano, Luis Robert and David Dahl are elected. Your progress in ADP is not a surprise, and could increase further as we approach the opening day.

Corey Seager, SS, Dodgers (144.77 | +6.23)

Before his Tommy John surgery, Seager was hailed as the next great batting shortstop. His Rookie of the Year campaign in 2016 was followed by a solid & # 39; 17 and then an abbreviated & # 39; 18 due to his injury. Upon his return last year, Seager had a good performance and is looking to develop it. It had a strikeout rate of 18 percent and a BABIP of .303, which is roughly the league average. With a little luck, look for it to improve your & # 39; 19 numbers. It could be a very good value in the 12th round. With so many shortstops taken ahead, you could wait in the position and pick it up in the 11-12 round range. Its ADP MDA is 135, since the Army seems to expect a little more from Seager than the aggregate.

Fantasy Baseball Simulation Draft: ADP Failors

Top 100 players

Mike Clevinger, SP, Indians (current ADP: 33.83 | Change in ADP -6.76)

Clevinger underwent arthroscopic knee surgery for a cartilage rupture in mid-February and was projected to be missing between six and eight weeks. It is already starting its launch program and, as I have said several times, I think you will only miss some openings. He went from a second to fourth round pick in most drafts, and I think it's a bargain at this price. There are no problems with the arms here, and a knee cleaning endoscope will not keep you out for long. To buy! To buy! To buy!

Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Reds (67.95 | -5.90)

Suarez is recovering from shoulder surgery for loose cartilage suffered while swimming in the offseason. It has not yet appeared in a spring training game, and this is lowering its price. While there is not much pain in the place where the cartilage was torn, your shoulder should recover fairly quickly. This is not as serious as rotator cuff surgery or labrum. This is another buying opportunity for someone who hit 49 homers last year and drove more than 100 runs for the second consecutive season. With the incorporation of free agents Mike Moustakas and Nicholas Castellanos, Suarez should continue to produce. Take advantage of this discount and add it in the sixth round.

Giancarlo Stanton, OF, Yankees (68.45 | -10.62)

Stanton can't stay healthy. Earlier this spring, he suffered a grade 1 calf strain and is expected to be out of the opening day. There is no information on an expected return date at this time. Stanton had only 72 plate appearances in 18 games last year. When he is healthy, he hits, but how many games can we expect him to play? The army ADP is at 77, since its fear is high. In the last drill that took place on March 5, it was No. 88. This could be excellent if you take it in the sixth round or later; Then again, maybe not.

Players in the 101-200 range

Yuli Gurriel, 1B / 3B (134.46 | -9.94)

In the wake of the Astros trap scandal, one would expect a fall in ADP for most Astros hitters. Gurriel seems to be the only one who has fallen significantly. Alex Bregman has dropped a bit from the late first-round pick to an early second-round pick. The number has not moved much about José Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Michael Brantley and Carlos Correa. Why the biggest fall for Gurriel? Can we expect the Astros hitters to have problems? Will 2017 players be more affected than those who were not with the team then? All these questions will be answered as the season progresses. Fans have been relentless in Florida, and this will continue as the Astros hit the road once the season begins. If players were not cheating last year as they claim, then any discount they get on an Astros player may be something to take advantage of.

Shohei Ohtani, SP / UTIL (137.98 | -10.52)

Ohtani is making progress with its launch program, and the Angels announced that it will not launch until May. This is the most likely reason for his fall from ADP, as the first editors expected him to launch immediately. It's an interesting choice, and the rules of your league will determine how valuable it will be for your team. If your pitching lineup is established only once a week, as in the NFBC, declaring it a pitcher will not allow you to get your batting statistics for the week and vice versa. The MDA also has it as a 14th round pick with an ADP of 132.

Aristides Aquino, OF, Reds (179.92 | -9.6)

Aquino has been affected by the acquisition of Castellanos, which has made the Reds in the open field in a crowded situation. Castellanos will be a daily player. Fighting for game time will be Aquino, Jesse Winker, Nick Senzel, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, and Shogo Akiyama. Aquino took the league by surprise last year by setting several records, hitting home runs at a record pace before coming to earth. Contributing to his fall has been his start from 0 to 14 on the plate in spring training. He is in danger of starting the season in Triple-A to be able to take turns at bat and work on things. Expect a much larger decrease in ADP if sent or someone like Senzel is declared one of the full-time gardeners. Aquino had a strikeout rate of 27 percent and a low BABIP. This could have contributed to bad luck, but its high percentage of fly-ball will make it harder to improve their numbers.