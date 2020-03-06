Fantasy baseball levels: OF classifications, draft strategy, sleepers

At a certain point, when you look over the OF classification of fantasy baseball 2020, your eyes begin to shine. Is there really a difference between gardener No. 34 and No. 54 … or even No. 73, for that matter? When players produce similarly, it can be difficult to group them into levels, especially in a position with so many options. But there are always subtle differences, whether age, history of injury or rise in a certain category, and observing these differences in your cheat sheet can be very useful when looking for sleepers or when developing a preliminary strategy.

Apart from the top level, our OF levels generate a fairly wide network. It is not because we are lazy (well, not quite); It is because there are many similar players in terms of production and boost. We all know that there will be surprise outbreaks and disappointments every season, and with so many OF available, we don't want owners to overdraw a guy on a higher level when the difference between him and another person is very small. At certain points, we have to make those discernments, and we will do our best to explain why.

Generally speaking, most fantasy owners do not have an established draft strategy when it comes to OF, especially if they play in a three OF league. If your league starts with five OF, the position is more a priority, but still, you are only looking for good values ​​as they approach you in the draft. Most owners want some theft of at least one of their OFs, but if you load with SB in your inner box, you don't necessarily need anyone to spend more than 15 bags. In any case, diversifying your OF is a good way to balance your team and complete the cracks in the category.

That is why our sub-levels are really more important than the levels themselves. Finding players that are most useful in a particular category, whether stealing, average or home runs, is how you adapt quickly and have a successful draft. As such, it is important to keep in mind that Our sub-levels are based on the type of production a player offers. The fact that a player is, say, in Level 3C does not mean that he is worse than a player in Level 3A, it just means that he generally produces more or less in a specific category.

It should also be noted that our OF classifications are based on the idea that a player is only Eligible in the garden. Eligible players in other positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

Who are the best fantasy baseball OFs?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

* = The player is not eligible in that position on draft day but is expected to play there during the season

The seven of our Tier 1 OF are worthy of first round. There is a solid argument for players in Level 1A to be the first three picks in the draft, as they all hit on average, hit for power and can steal more than 30 bases. Mookie Betts will probably steal the least amount of bases among this group, but we know what kind of overall advantage it has.

The boys in Level 1B can also steal bases, but they plan to exceed 15 (if they get so many). However, they are still superstars in good faith, each of which is capable of reaching .300 with 45 HR. Juan Soto hasn't done it yet, but you know it's in him.

We put J.D. Martinez at his own sub-level because he does not steal bases, but he can crush with the best and publish an average well above .300, which is a rare combination in any position.

Starting your draft with any of these players puts you in a great place. If you take Martinez, you probably want to look for some robberies in the second or third round, but you'll have plenty of time to fill that void.

LEVEL 1A

Ronald Acuña Jr., Bravos

Christian Yelich, Brewers

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

LEVEL 1B

Mike Trout, Angels

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers (also eligible in 1B)

Juan Soto, Nationals

LEVEL 1C

J.D. Martinez, Red Sox

Fantasy 2020: Level 2 Baseball Levels

Even a quick look at our Level 2 OFs can make you question some things. Guys like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton have more upward power than Nicholas Castellanos and Kris Bryant, however, they are on the same sub-level, and Charlie Blackmon stole only two bases last year and reached 40 points more than Bryce Harper, but they & # 39; re also in the same sublevel.

Look, if we really wanted to choose nits, we would probably have about six sub-levels in each level, but when you're recruiting these players (already in the second round, but probably in Rounds 3-6), you're thinking in general terms: Who hits more home runs? Who steals some bases to go with his power? Who steals many bases and has moderate power?

Level 2A introduces power hitters, and although some will hit more than others, these are more than 30 types of human resources that can drive in 100 runs and hit around .280. Stanton will probably have the lowest average in the group (if he ever enters the field), but most of these boys will hit between .275-.300.

Level 2B has 30 HR hitters who can also steal 10-20 bases. As we noted, Blackmon stopped running last year, which could happen again this year, but stole at least 12 bases in five consecutive seasons before, so the two digits are within reach.

Level 2C features a pair of players that can reach 20 HR and steal more than 30 bases. It is a moot point to include Villar here, since he is probably placed in a place in the box by who recruits him (and will not be eligible for OF during his draft), but it is a difference marker in SBs.

Because virtually all first-round picks (with the exception of the SP and possibly Trea Turner) hit home runs, boys in Level 2A probably won't be "objective," per se. Rather, they will be drafted highly when they present a reasonable value. The boys in the other sub-levels could be specific targets because fantasy owners are always looking for SB. That could make them go earlier than expected.

There is nothing wrong with reaching one of them, but it is important to realize that someone like Harper or Meadows is not going to change a category for you. Similarly, it is important to remember that you are giving up some HR and RBI with Villar and maybe even with Mars, so plan accordingly with your other choices.

LEVEL 2A

George Springer, Astros

Aaron Judge, Yankees

Yordan Alvarez, Astros

Giancarlo Stanton, Yankees

Eloy Jiménez, White Sox

Kris Bryant, Puppies (3B)

Nicholas Castellanos, Reds

LEVEL 2B

Bryce Harper, Phillies

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Austin Meadows, Rays

LEVEL 2C

Starling Mars, D-backs

Jonathan Villar *, Marlins (2B, SS)

2020 Fantasy Baseball Classification: Level 3 SFO

Once again we have a great level, and most of the boys in Level 3 they are not so different from those of Level 2. This is where that "very thin,quot; differentiation comes into play.

Level 3A features men who can reach 20-25 HR with good averages and 10-20 stolen bases. Andrew Benintendi has had a decreasing total of human resources in the last two seasons, so projecting it to reach more than 20 could be a bit exaggerated, but it has reached 20 before, and at 25, it should be at its best. The averages are what really separate these guys and make them worthy of sharing the same level as some of the other players who hit significantly more home runs or steal more bases.

The boys in Level 3C are quite similar, although they have a greater SB advantage. Everyone is likely to reach more than 20 HR with regular game time, but the batting average could be mediocre for everyone, except Whit Merrifield. Most fantasy owners don't care about .265 averages or relatively mediocre RBI totals, since they receive legitimate threats of 20/20 or 20/30, and we don't blame them.

Level 3B is your classic hitter level. The averages do not seem to be excellent at this level (although one or two might surprise as Trey Mancini did last year), but there is a potential of 40 home runs from most of these players. Increase that potential of up to 50 HR for Jorge Soler and Joey Gallo. If you invested in an early Trea Turner type, it makes sense to point to one of these teachers in the seventh round.

The reliability of the players begins to decrease after this level, so you probably want at least two or three OF of the first three levels, depending on how many you start. You can live with only one, but you know very well what you get from these types, except for injuries.

LEVEL 3A

Ketel Mars, D-backs (2B, SS)

Andrew Benintendi, Red Sox

Ramon Laureano, A & # 39; s

LEVEL 3B

Jorge Soler, Royals

Franmil Reyes, Indians

Kyle Schwarber, Puppies

Joey Gallo, Rangers

Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Trey Mancini, Orioles (1B)

Michael Comfort, Mets

Willie Calhoun, Rangers

Justin Upton, Angels

LEVEL 3C

Whit Merrifield, Royals (2B)

Oscar Mercado, Indians

Victor Robles, Nationals

Luis Robert, White Sox

Tommy Pham, Parents

Kyle Tucker, Astros

Fantasy baseball levels: OFS level 4

When it's time to start writing Level 4 OF (early and middle rounds), these are the categories. Someone may fall too much and be too valuable to pass up, but for the most part, they are thinking of balancing their team.

If you need up 30 HR and some SB, go for the boys in Level 4A. If you need a good average and more than 20 human resources, go to Level 4B. If you need theft, Level 4C is for you. And if you need someone with a 20/20 advantage, look no further than Level 4D.

Some of these players have greater advantages than others. For example, Aristides Aquino could mix more than 40 HR, but concerns about game time take him to a lower level than where he could be. Andrew McCutchen won't hit so many home runs, but he has a good overall advantage when he's on the field.

Byron Buxton and Mallex Smith are not exactly the same type of player. Buxton could reach around 20 HR and provide more driven races, but Smith estimates he will steal around 10 more bases. Still, both qualify as "steal guys."

It is likely that the 4D level will be the one that most people will target, although with all eligible players in a position within the table, it is likely that the majority will be recruited before and their owners will not use them as OF.

All players in these sub-levels have value and advantages, and unless you are desperate for theft or think that a sleeper like Lourdes Gurriel Jr. or Nick Senzel will leave this year, you don't need to reach them. Look for value and complete as you go.

LEVEL 4A

Eddie Rosario, Twins

Max Kepler, twins

Aristides Aquino, Red

Brandon Lowe, Rays (1B, 2B)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Tiles (2B)

Andrew McCutchen, Filis

Avisail Garcia, Brewers

LEVEL 4B

Michael Brantley, Astros

David Dahl, Rockies

Jeff McNeil, Mets (2B, 3B)

Bryan Reynolds, Pirates

LEVEL 4C

Byron Buxton, twins

Mallex Smith, Sailors

4D LEVEL

Cavan Biggio, Tiles (2B)

Scott Kingery, Filis (2B, 3B, SS)

Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 2B, 3B, SS)

Tommy Edman, Cardinals (2B, 3B)

Wil Myers, Parents (1B)

Nick Senzel, Reds

Fantasy Baseball OF Rankings: Level 5

We could have easily put many of our Tier-5 OF at Level 4, but for some reason, most have some more question marks. Level 5A features men who can reach more than 20 human resources with around 10 SB. Level 5B has a pair of players that will reach 10-15 HR and steal around 20 SB (with good averages and runs scored as well). Level 5C is for mid-level power hitters, although as noted with Level 3B, we could see some surprise averages (such as the last season of J.D. Davis). The 5D level is one of the few low power sprinters left in the league.

There will probably be some great seasons of boys at this level. Maybe Kole Calhoun reaches 40 HRs; maybe Ian Happ takes turns at bat every day and goes 30/15; maybe Alex Verdugo is an RBI machine in the stacked lineup of Boston that was once healthy. Either way, you are probably not excited about any of these types, but they are excellent backups / quarters or fifths of OF in the middle or late late rounds. It is not worth targeting or reaching any unless you really need power or theft.

LEVEL 5A

Ian Happ, Puppies (2B, 3B)

Gregory Polanco, Pirates

Shin-Soo Choo, Rangers

Ryan Braun, Brewers (1B *)

LEVEL 5B

Lorenzo Cain, Brewers

Adam Eaton, Nationals

LEVEL 5C

Randal Grichuck, Tiles

Hunter Renfroe, Rays

Kole Calhoun, D-backs

J.D. Davis, Mets (3B)

Joc Pederson, Dodgers (1B)

David Peralta, D-backs

Mark Canha, A & # 39; s (1B)

Hunter Dozier, Royals (1B, 3B)

Brian Anderson, Marlins (3B)

Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

5D LEVEL

Jarrod Dyson, Pirates

Fantasy Baseball Sleepers, Deep Sleepers and Veterans: Tier-6 OFs

Depending on how deep your league is, you'll want to hide at least one of the sleeping youngsters from Tier 6. Someone like Trent Grisham, Jo Adell, Austin Hays or Tyler O & # 39; Neill could explode sometime this season. Of course, like many of the others at this level, they also couldn't get regular bat turns and do almost nothing.

Here are some reliable players, such as Brett Gardner, Nomar Mazara and some others. Unfortunately, the maximum limits for these players are limited, so many fantasy owners will skip them in the search to find the great break of this year OF. That makes sense, but if you need some power and speed, don't be afraid to grab a Level 6A veteran. And if you just need some pop, don't ignore some 20 HR sure of someone at Level 6B.

LEVEL 6A

Brett Gardner, Yankees

Trent Grisham, Fathers

Harrison Bader, Cardinals

Jurickson Profar, Parents (2B)

Jackie Bradley Jr., Red Sox

A.J. Pollock, Dodgers

Austin Hays, Orioles

Kevin Kiermaier, Lightning

Domingo Santana, Indians

Brandon Nimmo, Mets

Jake Fraley, Sailors

Jake Bauers, Indians (1B)

Kevin Pillar, Red Sox

Jordan Luplow, Indians

Ender Inciarte, Braves

LEVEL 6B

Teoscar Hernández, Azulejos

Nomar Mazara, White Sox

Jo Adell, Angeles

Eric Thames, Nationals (1B)

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Rays (3B)

Austin Riley, Braves (3B *)

Tyler O & # 39; Neill, Cardinals

Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Anthony Santander, Orioles

Stephen Piscotty, A & # 39; s

Corey Dickerson, Marlins

Dominic Smith, Mets (1B)

Garrett Cooper, Marlins (1B)

Jesse Winker, Reds

Jose Martinez, Rays