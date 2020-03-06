Fantasy baseball levels: 3B ranking, strategy draft, sleepers

Looking ahead to the 2020 fantasy baseball season, third base stands out as one of the most stacked positions. However, as home runs have risen in this position, steals have dropped, so many of the players look similar, even the 10-15 lowest points in the standings. Because of this, separating the 3B into levels and sub-layers on your cheat sheet is even more important when putting together your overall draft strategy.

%MINIFYHTML7f5df54743754ddf917878f06a95ed0a11% %MINIFYHTML7f5df54743754ddf917878f06a95ed0a12%

With the third base becoming a version of their cross diamond counterpart, most of the players below have to do with power and production, at least in the upper levels. You can find some robberies further down the list, but those are not the types you want to start in 3B after the draft. They are good backups / CIs, but to keep up in your league, you need a hot corner bopper.

2020 fantasy baseball ranking:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Open field | Starter | Soothing | Top 300

However, there are many who fit that description, so you do not necessarily need to enter your draft with a specific objective unless you definitely want theft or a high average of your 3B. Nor do you need to point to a specific round to write a 3B. You can take one anywhere between the first and 12th round and leave feeling good with your headline. The only concern is that some of these boys will be recruited to play in other positions, which may reduce the group of 3B players a little faster than expected, but still must be in good shape if you do not completely forget the position.

Note that Our sub-levels are based on the type of production a player offers. A player in Level 2A is not necessarily better than a player in Level 2C; rather, it provides remarkably more in one or more categories (i.e., more steals, better batting average). In addition, our 3B rankings are based on the idea that a player is only eligible in 3B. Eligible players in other positions may have a higher ranking in our overall ranking.

Who are the best fantasy baseball 3Bs?

Eligibility based on Yahoo default settings

* = The player is not eligible in that position on draft day but is expected to play there during the season

You know what you get from Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman, so both will probably go in the first round, but there are enough small question marks around Anthony Rendon and José Ramírez to leave them in the second. Either way, all of our Tier 1 3Bs are excellent anchors for any team.

Arenado and Bregman will reach good averages, pound around 40 HR and publish many races and driven races. Rendon won't hit so many home runs, but the rest of his stats should be comparable. The only concern is his change to a new team, but it's not as if Nationals Park was a hitter's park, so we hope he's doing well in Anaheim.

Ramirez was at the top of this level before last season, and despite a brutal first half, he managed to finish with decent enough numbers to land him here again. Overall, it was a disappointment, but as the only 3B with a legitimate rise of 30/30, it still has a lot of value. With almost no third base stealing bases, Ramírez provides a category shortage that might be worth building his team, regardless of who he recruits in the first round.

LEVEL 1A

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Alex Bregman, Astros (also eligible in SS)

Anthony Rendon, Angeles

LEVEL 1B

José Ramírez, Indians

MORE FANTASY BASEBALL: 2020 Auction Values

Fantasy 2020 Baseball Levels: Level 3B

It wouldn't be a shock if any of our Level 2 The players finished in Level 1 next season. Many have demonstrated that ability before, and those who don't (Yoan Moncada, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.) are among the most talented young baseball players.

Level 2A has sluggers that won't steal many bases. They are not all equal, since some have more power (Eugenio Suarez) and others will have a better average (Rafael Devers), but they are classic producers of four categories that should end up with many driven races and careers.

We have put DJ LeMahieu in his own sub-level because he will probably reach the highest average and the least amount of human resources in this group, although he can stay in the power department. Moncada will probably steal the most bases, and although that could only be 10 like last season, it has the potential to take more than 20 if you really want to.

These players will start off the board in the third round and will probably be gone by the seventh. Ideally, your initial 3B will come from one of the first two levels, but you don't necessarily have to reach it if you find values ​​in other positions. Because there are not many robberies at this level, you can probably find similar players in other positions, so unless you really like someone, you can wait and see who falls in love with you.

LEVEL 2A

Rafael Devers, Red Sox

Kris Bryant, Puppies (OF)

Eugenio Suarez, Reds

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tiles

Manny Machado, Parents (SS)

LEVEL 2B

DJ LeMahieu, Yankees (1B, 2B)

LEVEL 2C

Yoan Moncada, White Sox

Fantasy 2020 baseball sleepers:

Collector | First | Second | Third | Short | Gardener | Starter | Each team

Classification of Fantasy Baseball: Tier-3 3Bs

What is the difference between the boys of Level 3 and those of level 2? Either batting average or age. That is all. So, if you don't mind the average, then you can wait until this level to get your 3B.

There are some great masters and producers in Level 3A, but most will be a drag on your batting average. Miguel Sano offers the greatest potential for power, but it is a risk of injury and offers the least advantage on average. Everyone else will probably have between .250 and .270 and will hit more than 30 homers, which is not bad for a selection in the eighth through the 12th round.

Players in Level 3B really have good averages, but both are 35 and not as powerful. They are risky because of their age, but getting a 3B that can reach .300 with 25 HR is never a bad thing, especially in round 11 or 12. If you need average help and can support older players, then it makes sense to wait for Justin. Turner or Yuli Gurriel, just be sure to get a good backup (preferably one that can play multiple positions).

LEVEL 3A

Josh Donaldson, twins

Max Muncy, Dodgers (1B, 2B)

Matt Chapman, A & # 39; s

Mike Moustakas, Reds (2B)

Eduardo Escobar, D-backs (2B)

Miguel Sano, Twins (1B)

LEVEL 3B

Justin Turner, Dodgers

Yuli Gurriel, Astros (1B)

Fantasy Baseball Breakouts, Bounce-backs and Boring Picks: Tier-4 3Bs

We launched a wide network with Level 4, and although some of these players have more advantages than others, apparently all have somewhat limited ceilings. Level 4A features players who steal some bases and have at least moderate power, while Level 4B is full of players that will reach 20-30 HR.

Two players of that level stand out: Jeff McNeil and J.D. Davis Both reached over .300 last year, so you can say they are as good or better than Turner and Gurriel on the previous level. Davis seems less likely to publish that high average, but his power is legitimate. McNeil will probably have a good average, but his home runs could exceed 20.

Each player in this level is a great backup or CI, depending on how deep your league is. A boring veteran like Kyle Seager is a last-minute draft idea, but he could easily reach 25 HR and publish decent production numbers, so if he doesn't want to reach a more exciting candidate like any of the Mets or Ian Happ you can wait and grab someone like Seager or Renato Núñez to get cheap energy.

LEVEL 4A

Scott Kingery, Filis (2B, SS, OF)

Danny Santana, Rangers (1B, 2B, SS, OF)

Tommy Edman, Cardinals (2B, OF)

Jean Segura *, Filis (SS)

LEVEL 4B

Jeff McNeil, Mets (2B, OF)

Ryan McMahon, Rockies (1B, 2B)

Ian Happ, Puppies (2B, OF)

Renato Núñez, Orioles (1B)

Brian Anderson, Marlins (OF)

Gio Urshela, Yankees

J.D. Davis, Mets (OF)

Kyle Seager, Sailors

Hunter Dozier, Royals (1B, OF)

Fantasy baseball sleepers: Tier-5 3Bs

The players in Tier 5 everyone has game time problems, but if they get regular at bats, they could make large numbers. Level 5A presents a lot of sluggers, while Level 5B presents types of solid power that could also steal some bases. Howie Kendrick is the one who looks less like the other players here, but he's a great average hitter with moderate pop, so it's still worth checking out in the last rounds.

Grabbing one of these powerful sleepers later makes sense in deep leagues. Finding home runs is no longer that difficult, but there is still value here.

LEVEL 5A

Yandy Díaz, Rayos (1B)

Austin Riley *, Braves (OF)

Yoshi Tsutsugo, Rays (OF)

LEVEL 5B

Nick Solak, Rangers (2B)

Carter Kieboom * National (SS)

LEVEL 5C

Howie Kendrick, Nationals (1B, 2B)

Classification of Fantasy Baseball: Tier-6 3Bs

It is unlikely that many of the players in Tier 6 It will be written, but at least several of them have daily points in their respective alignments. Not much advantage can be found for some of the moderate and low average power veterans (Level 6A), but Luis Arraez can be a legitimate taxpayer on average and Jon Berti could really help in robberies.

LEVEL 6A

Tommy La Stella, Angeles (2B)

Todd Frazier, Rangers

Maikel Franco, Royals

Evan Longoria, Giants

Starlin Castro, Nationals (2B)

Matt Carpenter, cardinals

Río Ruiz, Orioles (1B)

Colin Moran, Pirates (2B)

Travis Shaw, Tiles (1B *)

Johan Camargo, Bravos (SS, OF)

Asdrubal Cabrera, National (2B)

Marwin González, Twins (1B, OF)

LEVEL 6B

Luis Arraez, Twins (2B, OF)

Hanser Alberto, Orioles (2B)

LEVEL 6C

Jon Berti, Marlins (SS, OF)

6D LEVEL

Eric Sogard *, Brewers (2B, OF)