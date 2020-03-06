Family, lawyer of Myon Burrell, president of NAACP applaud Amy Klobuchar's call for independent review – Up News Info

– Senator Amy Klobuchar is asking Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman to open an independent review of a case that sent a Minnesota teenager to prison for life.

In 2003, Myon Burrell, 16, was convicted of shooting and killing Tyesha Edwards, 11, while sitting at the kitchen table doing homework.

Burrell has maintained his innocence, and Klobuchar's request for further investigation is giving his family new hope.

Dan Guerrero, Burrells's lawyer, believes that justice may be on the horizon.

"I applaud (Klobuchar). I am very happy that he did that, "Guerrero said." Of course, she has been asking for the review, but something as important as this is really important. "

Freeman's office said he is committed to reviewing the case file and the new information from Guerrero, who says the family would like to see investigators outside the county prosecutor's office examine the case. The president of Minneapolis NAACP, Leslie Redmond, agrees.

"This case is very important, and I think it will open the flood gates so that we recognize that we can no longer depend on these outdated post-conviction laws," Redmond said. “Several states now have units of integrity of conviction, and it is time for Minnesota to be as progressive as we claim to be, and we need to move in the right direction and have units of integrity of conviction and not depend on the same divisions that prosecuted people. to free them. "

Guerrero says the state did not investigate Burrell's alibi on the day he was arrested in 2002, and relied on jail informants to convict him.

Redmond says he expects Freeman to follow Klobuchar's example.

"I need Mike Freeman to show the same value and say that you know what, it is time for us to do the right thing, that we recognize that there is a small conflict of interest here, right? And we may have invested too much in this conviction, and so on. let someone from abroad come in and give us a recommendation, ”said Redmond.

Guerrero says his office will continue to provide affidavits and statements from the county attorney's office of jail informants who say they lied during the Burrell trial.

It is still unclear whether an external organization will be convened to analyze the new evidence.