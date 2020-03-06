Explaining the puzzle Dak Prescott-Amari Cooper that the Cowboys try to solve

%MINIFYHTMLa33d7894b40cf482e2d477eea7aafe4a11% %MINIFYHTMLa33d7894b40cf482e2d477eea7aafe4a12%

The Cowboys are in a difficult situation since the franchise deadline and the approach of the free agency of the NFL 2020, which means that the Pro Bowl's open receiver, Amari Cooper, a couple of weeks to reach the market open, he still doesn't know if he will stay in Dallas this season and beyond.

That could be the reason why Cooper, 25, publicly reminded the world on Thursday that he wants to "be a Dallas cowboy for life," a feeling he told 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas that he thinks almost everyday.

"Everything, the installation, I love it here in Frisco (Texas)," Cooper explained. "Only the aura of being a Dallas cowboy, I mean, you can't get over it."

Even with the Cowboys facing multiple difficult decisions beyond what to do with Cooper, there is a good chance that the receiver will achieve his desire.

COWBOY SEASON GUIDE:

Key free agents, equipment needs, limit space and more

Dallas's priority, rightly so, is 26-year-old quarterback Dak Prescott, who is also ready to attack free agency without restrictions in the absence of a contract extension or a tag. But Prescott has influence in the contractual negotiations with the team, which is bad news for Cooper.

Before the deadline of March 12, the teams will mark the players with Prescott: either the Cowboys and the QB will reach an agreement on an extension of the contract, or the team will franchise it, probably with an exclusive offer.

Cooper should expect the previous result, but given the state of affairs in Prescott's contractual talks, the latter is more likely.

Among the problems for the Cowboys (and, in turn, for Cooper) is the moment of the NFLPA vote on whether to accept or reject the proposed collective bargaining agreement that the NFL owners approved a couple of weeks ago. The voting period of the players ends at midnight ET on March 13, eight hours after the closing of the label window. The results of that vote will directly impact how Dallas can handle Prescott and Cooper.

CBA proposal rejected: This result would cause Dallas problems to weaken, at least temporarily. If there is no new CBA, the NFL teams will proceed in 2020 to what is called a "final year of the league,quot; under the terms of the current CBA. These terms allow teams in the last year of the league the possibility of applying two labels (a franchise label and a transition label) instead of one or the other. Under this scenario, the Cowboys could simply franchise the Prescott label and the Cooper transition label, keeping them out of the market and buying time for contract extension talks.

CBA proposal accepted: This result is the reason why it would be understandable if Cooper voted selfishly "no,quot; to the CBA proposal. If ratified, the new CBA will be implemented by 2020, and teams can only use the franchise tag or the transition tag instead of both. Unless the Cowboys reach an agreement with Prescott at an extension before March 12, the QB is likely to obtain the franchise label and Cooper arrives at the free agency.

In theory, the Cowboys could franchise the Prescott label and the Cooper transition label now, then rescind the receiver's transition label if they are forced to do so under a new CBA. That could be your only option if you can't extend Prescott before March 12.

Which brings us back to the leverage of Prescott, which he won after he reportedly rejected a contract offer from the Cowboys worth $ 33 million per year and proceeded to play the entire 2019 season at a high level without being injured

Now, given the financial benefits of the franchise label for an imperturbable quarterback for the lack of a long-term agreement, plus the potential of a contract that alters the market for Chief Marshal Patrick Mahomes, Prescott no You have reason to comply with an agreement before the Tag Deadline. He knows he deserves to be compensated too, if not better, than Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, the highest paid player in the league with $ 35 million per year. (Given the uncertainty of how a new CBA would affect player contracts, Prescott may also want to press for a shorter-term agreement.)

That puts pressure on Dallas to give in to the demands of the QB if the team wants to realize its best possible scenario: make Prescott engage in a new agreement before March 12 and be able to place a Cooper tag regardless of the CBA results. vote.

The good news for Cooper is that the Cowboys should be motivated to make sure he and Prescott both continue to play in Dallas, at least by 2020. The team has approximately $ 75 million in available space, and although Prescott will win a portion of that, Cooper is the clear priority number 2 over the other question marks in Dallas.

Dallas must also take into account the intangible factor that is the Prescott-Cooper connection, even when Michael Gallup emerges as another top receiver in coordinator Kellen Moore's offense.

"From the moment I arrived here we were able to start executing," Cooper said Thursday about his relationship with Prescott. "And just because of my experience of being in the NFL, I wouldn't say that is common."

The Cowboys seem to agree, so the player for whom they exchanged a pair of first-round selections in 2018 remains in their plans. Letting such a talented player walk would be out of place for Dallas.

This team is still owned by Jerry Jones, after all.