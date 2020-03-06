Exaggerated reactions in spring training: five strong beginnings for which we are really excited

What are spring training for, if not for the unbridled optimism that this baseball season will be incredible? The boards have been cleaned, disasters have been buried in the past and everything is possible with a new beginning for a new year.

Spring training is to embrace the possible. Especially in early spring, right?

Here are five strong early spring days for which we are really excited, damn small sample sizes.

Chris Davis is back, baby!

This spring: In 14 plate appearances, Davis has three homers, six RBIs, five bases per ball and only one punch. He has a batting average of .625 and 2,464 OPS.

Thoughts: If you don't want to see a revival of Chris Davis, you may not have a soul. Or, you are an Orioles fan who is angry because your favorite team paid the slugger $ 46 million in the last two seasons to hit .172 with a -3.8 bWAR. Even then, you should get over it. The last two years have been a complete disaster, and he is still a human who wants his career to end with more than a complete disaster. Make this another season of home runs and strikeouts, not just strikeouts. And yes, Davis could strike the rest of the spring training at each of his shifts, but we will still be happy for this ray of hope.

King Felix is ​​not done yet!

This spring: In two starts that cover 4 2/3 innings, the Braves' starter, Félix Hernández, has six strikeouts while allowing only three hits, one walk and one run. It has an effectiveness of 1.93.

Thoughts: Although it seems that it has always existed, Hernandez is only 33 years old and is trying to prolong his career with the Braves, after 15 incredible seasons with Seattle. I say "especially surprising,quot; because the last three were struggles; he averaged only 105 entries with an effectiveness of 5.42. Although it is strange to see him with something different from the Mariners uniform, it would be great to see him again in a leading role for a playoff team in Atlanta. Because even though he was great, the 2010 AL Cy Young winner, another five years with Cy Young's votes, his Mariners generally were not, and is still chasing his first appearances in the playoffs. That's enough "though,quot; notes, right? Let's say everyone in baseball should be pulling him.

Arozarena is the next Pham!

This spring: In 14 plate appearances, Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena has seven runs, six hits, five ball bases and four RBIs, with a triple and a double. He's hitting .667 with a percentage of .778 on base.

Thoughts: I mean, it wouldn't be the first time a gardener was changed from the Cardinals to the Rays and became an All-Star player. It just happened in 2018, when Tommy Pham had 0.8 bWAR in 98 games with the Cardinals, then produced 2.6 bWAR in 39 games with the Rays after it was changed, and then recorded 3.7 bWAR in 2019.

And, let's be honest, it wouldn't be surprising if Arozarena was really good for Tampa Bay this year. He hit .358 for Memphis Triple-A last year, with 12 home runs and nine stolen bases in 64 games, and it was only changed because the Cardinals had (have?) An excess of field options that must be resolved in some way.

Carlson is the NL RoY lock!

This spring: In 17 plate appearances, Cardinals rookie Dylan Carlson has seven hits, seven runs, five bases on balls, two doubles and a triple. He's hitting .417 with an OPS of 1,193.

Thoughts: A first-round selection of the Cardinals in 2016, Carlson is the number 10 prospect in baseball, according to Baseball America, and has had the opportunity to showcase his talents earlier this spring. He has not been disappointed. If he continues to rake, the Cardinals have to make a decision. Will they raise it to start the season, or will they put it back on the minors to "season,quot; (cough, cough, delay their clock of service time) while putting other boys in the garden for a short time? Hmm …

Brinson finally understands!

This spring: In 12 plate appearances, Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson has six hits, five runs and two home runs. He's hitting .500 with 1,667 OPS.

Thoughts: Once upon a time, Brinson was a highly respected perspective. Baseball America ranked him 16th in baseball in the 2016 season, 27 in 2017 and 18 in 2018. And it was one of the award-winning pieces of the deal that sent Christian Yelich from Miami to Milwaukee. But Brinson, let's say, has not stood out in the majors. In 709 major league PA, he is hitting .183 with an OPS of .531 and a bWAR of -2.7. Yikes But he is only 25 years old and a talented player. Some boys only need time to adapt, and this is a decisive year for him.